Harry Potter

How to reset your talent points in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, you can't just use Obliviate.
Kacee Fay
Published: Jun 7, 2024 09:37 am

The talents you choose in Hogwarts Legacy allow you to customize your ideal character build. There are lots of unique talents to choose from, which means it’s easy to select the wrong ones and later desire to reset your talent points.

It can be tricky to decide whether certain talents are worth unlocking and using: You might enjoy playing with certain talents for a bit but later wish you had selected different ones instead. Because of this, knowing how to reset your talent points in Hogwarts Legacy is crucial so you can freely switch up your build as desired.

How to reset talents in Hogwarts Legacy

To reset your talent points in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to visit the talents page and select the reset all talents option in the bottom right corner. The button you need to press for this option varies by platform but is always displayed right next to the option to make this process easier.

Once you press the right button, a screen asking if you’re sure you want to reset all talents appears. It also lets you know how many Galleons it costs since resetting your points requires a varying amount depending on how many talents you’ve already claimed.

The price seems to range from around 3,000 to 5,000 Galleons per reset. This is a pretty hefty amount, so you might need to work on farming gold first by selling gear, opening Eyeball Chests, rescuing and selling magical creatures to Brood and Peck, finding chests and bags, and generally hunting for loot any way you can.

Each time you reset your talent points, all your talents are removed, and your talent points are refunded. The number of talent points you get back always matches the exact amount you previously spent.

If the reset talent point option is missing, you may need to progress further in the main storyline to unlock it. The reset talent point ability is unlocked as soon as you get your Field Guide from Professor Weasley. This happens pretty early on, right after you visit your common room for the first time, so just keep navigating through the story until you get it.

Before the June 6, 2024 update for Hogwarts Legacy, you couldn’t reset your talent points unless you decided to create a new save file and start from the beginning. This means you might not know this option exists, but luckily, you can now freely try out talents and reset them whenever you want.

Kacee Fay
