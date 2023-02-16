How to open the Keenbridge Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a massive game with a sprawling map that encompasses Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and much of the wizarding world beyond. Along with a main storyline that will undoubtedly take up most of players’ time in Hogwarts Legacy, there are also dozens of optional objectives that players are also free to explore. Whether it be Merlin Trials or Demiguise Statues, there are countless collectibles and interactive challenges players will likely stumble across.

Treasure vaults are another such optional objective that players can choose to pursue. These vaults are littered across the wizarding world and identified on the map by a cave icon. Each vault requires players to complete either one or a series of puzzles to gain access to a cavern which will reward players with either significant amounts of Galleons or useful items.

Whereas some regions such as Aranshire have quite a few treasure vaults congregated in one small area, other regions, such as Keenbridge, have only one. If you are looking to extract treasure from the Keenbridge vault, here’s what you need to know.

How to get to the Keenbridge Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy

The Keenbridge treasure vault can be found to the southwest of Keenbridge, the exact location is seen below. Though each treasure vault puzzle is different, there are specific types of puzzles that players will repeatedly run into. One of the most common puzzles requires players to locate a cube and escort the block to a platform near the vault’s entrance.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

In this case, the cube is hidden underneath a pile of leaves beside several stone pillars outstretching from the ground. Use a fire spell, either Incendio or Confringo, to clear the leaves and pick up the cube using Wingardium Leviosa. Bring the cube to the vault’s entry point and drop it on the stone platform. Then cast Leviosa on the cube and the closed door should then open.

Players will encounter one more puzzle at the bottom of the cavern. To solve this second puzzle, players will need to pull out the three correct horizontal stone pillars out of six. Use Revelio to see which ones are the correct pillars, and then Accio to extract these correct pillars. Players will need to repeat this process on another wall. After this, players will have access to the nearby chest.