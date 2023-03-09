Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world game where you can explore the magical wizarding world introduced in the Harry Potter books.

In the Harry Potter game, you play as a fifth-year transfer student to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s and can attend your favorite classes, solve trials and puzzles, lounge in your common room, and foil the plans of dark witches, wizards, and goblins.

While doing that, you can also explore the vast world around you, where you will come into contact with several magical creatures—some you can tame and others that want to harm you. One such creature is the Dugbog, which can mostly be found near bodies of water or boggy areas.

Dugbogs are giant amphibians that look like a mix between a toad and a crocodile and are tough to kill. And despite their size, they are fast and shoot out their tongue to attack you. But their tongues are essential, as you need them to craft Focus Potions. So if you need to craft this potion, you must do everything possible to get Dugbog tongues.

And flipping them is one of the best ways to do that.

How to flip a Dugbog in Hogwarts Legacy

As the Dugbog has only two attacks—charge and shooting tongue—you don’t need to worry too much about mechanics, but you do want to look out for the warning attack circles.

When Dugbogs strike with their tongue, the attack circle is yellow, meaning you can block it with Protego. When they’re about to charge at you, the attack circle is red, meaning you can’t block this attack and must dodge it.

The first step in flipping a Dugbog is target locking it, which makes dodging and focusing on the Dugbog much easier.

Immediately after the Dugbog attacks you, and you’ve dodged out of the way, cast Depulso on the creature. And because you’ve target locked the Dugbog, the spell will almost always land. Once Depulso connects with the Dugbog, it will flip over, but only for a short time. While it’s flipped over, you can attack it without fear of being trampled on. And repeat the process until it’s dead.

So, equip Depulso and head to the many waterways around Hogwarts to start flipping Dugbogs and collecting Hogwarts Legacy potions ingredients.