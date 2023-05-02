Hogwarts Legacy Medusa painting: How to find it & what it does

Hogwarts Legacy is full of secrets, and one of the most interesting is a painting that displays the mythical Medusa. If you want to check it out for yourself, here’s where you can find it inside the castle.

One look around the castle and you will see several paintings hanging around. True to the lore of the castle, most of the paintings are enchanted as well. With so many secrets surrounding the castle, the Medusa painting, known in the game as the Gorgon Portrait, can be a little tricky to find which is why we will guide you, but you will need to meet certain prerequisites before you can get there.

Where to find the Medusa painting in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you go on your hunt to find the Medusa painting, make sure you have started Gladwin Moon’s quest titled “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” in order to learn the Alohomora spell. Alohomora allows you to unlock doors and gates that you normally can’t get through and the Medusa painting is behind one of these locked doors.

To find it, head to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. Once you teleport there, turn around to find the locked gate. This is where you will need to have Alohomora ready, at least level one if you want to unlock the gate. Head through the gate until you come to a door that can be unlocked by solving the number puzzle. Change the animal symbols till you get a sum of 22 to unlock the door.

To solve it, change the symbol on the left to a Graphorn and the symbol on the right to a Unicorn, this should open the locked door. Once you’re in, we found the infamous Gorgon Portrait right in front of us.

Purpose of the Medusa painting in Hogwarts Legacy

The Medusa painting itself has no real purpose in the game apart from being an easter egg. You’re free to have some fun with the painting though, as you can interact with it to produce some amusing results.

First cast Revelio in front of it to unlock the “Gorgon Portrait” Field Guide Page. Then interact with it and Medusa will turn you into stone temporarily. If you time your button presses correctly, you can break out of the stone with Finite Incantatem. If you fumble here, you will stay in that stone form for a few more seconds before breaking out of it anyway.

The painting has no lore or plot implications, unlike some important decisions you have to make in Hogwarts Legacy, and is simply a little bit of fun designed by the developers. Whether the portrait will hold any significance in later updates is yet to be seen, but as of now, it is just an easter egg.