How to open the main gate of Falbarton Castle in Hogwarts Legacy

If you have done some exploring outside of the castle grounds in Hogwarts Legacy, you might have stumbled upon a smaller, more discrete castle. This castle is located is found northeast of both Hogwarts and Hogsmeade in a small cove near the edge of the map.

Its official name is Falbarton Castle and if you have made it there before a certain quest in Hogwarts Legacy, then you won’t be able to open it.

Like some other content in the game, this castle is only explorable during a specific quest. However, if you have made it to that quest and are looking around for a way to open the main gate of Falbarton Castle, then you have come to the right place.

Opening the gate to Falbarton Castle in Hogwarts Legacy

The quest you get to explore Falbarton Castle is called “The High Keep,” and it involves you and Natty trying to dig up dirt on Victor Rookwood and Harlow so a local police officer can arrest them. Upon reaching Natty at the castle, she will tell you that you need to find a way inside so she can get through the main gate, which is currently closed.

After this bit of dialogue, you will be facing the castle. Directly to the right, there will be some wood scaffolding. Climb up the scaffolding and then a small wall to reach the second level of the castle. Move forward until you see a locked gate and a metal wheel mechanism embedded in the wall to the left of it. Use the Depulso spell on the wheel a few times in a row to get it to spin and open the locked gate.

Go through the gate to find a moveable wooden crate inside. Using Accio, move the box and bring it back outside and to the right of the gate. Position it in front of the wall with a hole at the top of it and then use Wingardium Leviosa to get it to levitate in the middle of the wall. Hop on the crate and then onto the next level of the castle.

On this level, you will find some broken wood covering a hole in the wall. Cast a basic attack on the wood to break it, but don’t go through the hole, as there’s a crate blocking your way. Instead, go to the right to find a window that looks directly inside the room that the hole leads into. The window will show the same crate that’s blocking your way, which you will need to use Accio on and bring it toward the window.

Now, you are able to go through the hole and access the room. In this room, you will find another wheel mechanism attached to a giant pulley system. Use Depulso three times on the wheel to get it to fully use the pulley system to lift the main gate. As the gate is lifted, use Accio on a hinge that will appear, locking the gate into place.

You have now opened the main gate and allowed Natty to join you inside Falbarton Castle so you can continue The High Keep quest in Hogwarts Legacy.