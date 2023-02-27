Hogwarts Legacy has a working multiplayer mod and it looks like a game-changer

Hogwarts Legacy has been an incredible success for Avalanche Studios, Portkey Games, and Warner Bros. Hogwarts Legacy made more sales in the first week alone than Elden Ring, the 2022 Game of the Year winner, which is an incredible feat.

While there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, with many people boycotting the game, this hasn’t stopped Harry Potter fans from enjoying a unique storyline set in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

During an interview, one of the game’s developers said they had no current DLC plans for Hogwarts Legacy, leaving many early fans stunned and disappointed.

While Warner Bros. isn’t making anything new for the current Hogwarts title—though a sequel may be in the works—there are plenty of other options, including several fan-made mods that totally expand the magical game.

Just a few days ago, HogWarp was revealed. It’s a community mod that adds a co-op mode to Hogwarts Legacy. It is under development, and there may be a few bugs, but it is available for those wishing to explore Hogwarts with a friend.

Since the reveal, this mod has expanded: you can now play with up to ten friends.

Hogwarts Legacy already has a working co-op mod with up to 10 players.https://t.co/1b7KCny2u7 pic.twitter.com/RTTNuEO0jY — Okami Games (@Okami13_) February 26, 2023

The unofficial mod does have a long way to go, but it offers hope for people wishing to play or duel with friends in Hogwarts Legacy as they finish the main story.