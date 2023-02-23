Hogwarts Legacy could be getting a sequel, Warner Bros. teases

The Harry Potter franchise has become the focus of the gaming community with the release of Hogwarts Legacy. While the movies have shown us the story of the Wizarding World, this game gives us an opportunity to become a part of the story. Hogwarts Legacy’s first-week sales eclipsed those of the 2022 Game of the Year—Elden Ring by a vast margin. The successful launch has made Warner Bros. consider it a “long-term franchise.”

According to a Variety report published on Feb. 22, countless HP fans have dived into the game since its release on Feb. 10. It also led to a record seven-times increase in traffic in the Harry Potter community of the fan platform, Fandom.

If we look at the updated stats provided by Warner Bros. Games on Feb. 21, Hogwarts Legacy has been played for over 267 million hours. Players have grown over 393 million magical plants, brewed over 242 million potions, and defeated nearly 1.25 billion Dark Wizards inside the game.

David Haddad, the Warner Bros. Games president spoke to Variety on Feb. 16 about the success of Hogwarts Legacy. “We are very pleased with the initial launch and see a bright future for our other platform launches,” he said. There might be plans for multiple sequels to the game since it is now being coined a long-term franchise.

Haddad also explained Warner Bros. plans to recreate this success while launching other franchises owned by the studio. “Our goal is to continue to utilize our amazing library of Warner Bros. Discovery franchises as we develop our future slate of games,” he said. The studio is hoping for gaming to become another growth engine for it.

While Avalanche Software does not have plans to create and release any DLC for Hogwarts Legacy currently, there is no doubt that we might get a Harry Potter game in the future. The franchise still commands a massive following worldwide and Warner Bros. Studio will be looking to bank on it.