Hogwarts Legacy developers double down on DLC decision and players don’t know how to feel

Their decision may not be what you want to hear.

Since its launch, Hogwarts Legacy has become one of the year’s top-selling games, boasting exceedingly popular reviews despite its controversy and performance issues.

The Harry Potter game boasts an open-world RPG experience with stunning visuals and an immersive storyline where you’re a fifth-year student attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s.

With thirty-five hours of main storyline content and around seventy hours of content to complete 100 percent of the game, there’s much for players to enjoy while they explore the wizarding world.

But for those who have flown through the game, this is not enough, and many are wondering when they can expect DLCs for additional content. However, Avalanche’s director Alan Tew commented on this during IGN Fan Fest, but his words weren’t well received. Alan had mentioned they’d been working hard to bring Hogwarts Legacy to life and that there are currently no DLC plans for the game, which is not what fans wanted to hear.

Eric Brown, a story tech for Hogwarts Legacy, elaborated on Alan’s comment by saying they have many other titles they’re working on and haven’t even launched half yet.

A better way to frame Alan's response to the DLC question, is to remember that we've only launched on half of our SKUs so far.



There are people out there who still don't have a game in their hands yet, and we don't want to short-change those folks. https://t.co/j63LJUgNtD — Eric J Brown (@AnalyticSpinors) February 20, 2023

Although Hogwarts Legacy was a large project with an evergrowing fanbase, they must now shift their focus to their other titles and fans. So, while this may not have been the response that Hogwarts Legacy fans were hoping for, it doesn’t mean they’re ruling out a DLC– they’re just focusing on their other titles for the moment.

Hogwarts fans split on Avalanche’s DLC news

Since the announcement of Avalanche’s DLC news, players have been unsure how they feel. Many are of the same opinion: new content for the popular Harry Potter game would be exciting. However, others are hoping that Avalanche will address the severe performance issues before announcing any Hogwarts Legacy expansions.

You dont announce dlc for a game with lots of bugs/performance issues. It's just basic marketing. Of course they aren't going to say "yea working on the next game, dlc, some buy able stuff and merch tie-ins". The news isn't that no dlc is planned, there's just no news to share. — Geo Gaming (@_Geotherma) February 20, 2023

Some players are saddened there may not be a DLC and believe it’s a missed opportunity, but they’re excited to see what the future may hold for the game and the franchise, especially if there’s a DLC or expansion in the future.

And some fans are letting their imaginations run wild with ideas of what could come next for Hogwarts Legacy, including Hogwarts Online, a potential Hogwarts Legacy sequel, or even a game based on one of the other wizarding schools like the Durmstrang Institute.

So, while there may not be a DLC planned for Hogwarts Legacy right now, this isn’t going to stop players from hoping for one in the future.