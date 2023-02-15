Hogwarts Legacy Ackley Barnes: Should you help him?

Learn how to get the most out of this quest if you agree to help Ackley Barnes.

After you complete the main quest ‘The Helm of Urtkot’ in Hogwarts Legacy and are at least level 15, you’ll unlock the side quest ‘Venomous Revenge’, which is given by Ackley Barnes in Hogsmeade.

The side quest ‘Venemous Revenge’ is a bit different from what you’re used to in Hogwarts Legacy. Ackley Barnes won’t offer you anything in exchange when you approach him, which can leave you wondering whether completing this side quest is worth it or not. And you’ll also have to take a decision in the end that directly affects how much you’ll earn from helping him.

Should you help Ackley Barnes in Hogwarts Legacy?

Ackley Barnes wants you to steal a Venemous Tentacula from Alfred Lawley without offering you payment or compensation beforehand. He will, however, give you Galleons after your hand over the plant to him.

In order to get the most out of the side quest ‘Venemous Revenge’, you must, though, pick the correct answer to Ackley Barnes at the end after your wizard or witch tell him it wasn’t easy to get the plant. These are the options you’ll have before finalizing the quest and what each will grant you:

“Happy to get rid of it”: You’ll give the Venemous Tentacula to Ackley Barnes without asking for money. For that, he’ll compensate your character with 300 Galleons for your “next trip to Zonko’s”.

“I’d like to be paid”: You’ll ask Ackley Barnes money before handing over the Venemous Tentacula you have stolen. He’ll tell you it’s “only fair” and will pay you 500 Galleons for your trouble.

None of the options will grant you lots of Galleons, but if you’re interested in helping Ackley Barnes to complete every side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s worth helping him. In order to gain more money, we advise you to take the option “I’d like to be paid” before handing over the Venemous Tentacula to him.

Regardless of your choice, your character will always earn 180 XP if you complete the ‘Venemous Revenge’ quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

What you must do in Ackley Barnes’ side question Venemous Revenge in Hogwarts Legacy?

This side quest involves stealing a Venemous Tentacula from Alfred Lawley. You must remain out of sight while stealing the plant, or you’ll automatically fail the quest as Alfred Lawley will catch you in the act.

In order to complete the ‘Venemous Revenge’ side quest, you must drink an Invisibility potion or cast the Disillusionment charm to steal the plant without Alfred Lawley noticing.