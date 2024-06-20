Should you pull for Firefly or Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

The first phase of Honkai: Star Rail’s version 2.3 features Firefly’s Firefull Flyshine and Ruan Mei’s Foral Triptych banners.

Recommended Videos

While players are enjoying loads of content added in Honkai’s newest version, current character banners are something no one should ignore. Collecting characters is the main mechanic of any gacha game, and while you can try to get them all, sometimes you need to make a difficult choice.

Although every character in Honkai is unique, some bring more value to your account than others. We have Firefly and Ruan Mei for this duel, both incredible units. But because there can be only one winner, we’re here to help you make the right decision on who to pull for.

Should you pull for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail?

The ultimate war machine is here. Image via HoYoverse

Firefly is a new Fire Destruction main DPS, and as one of the notorious Stellaron Hunters, she’s very dangerous and powerful. She excels in dealing single-target and AoE damage, inflicts Fire Weakness on all opponents, and has the potential to be the best damage dealer yet. You can use her in all types of content, from Pure Fiction to Memory of Chaos, and Firefly will destroy everything in her path. If you’re looking for a strong Fire DPS with a unique Super Break playstyle, Firefly is a perfect choice.

Firefly pros and Cons

Pros

One of the strongest damage dealers in Honkai.

Has the potential to be the best DPS.

Easy to build since she wants mostly Break Effect.

Excels in both single-target and AoE scenarios.

Inflicts Fire Weakness on all opponents, regardless of their resistance.

Has good free-to-play Light Cone options.

Cons

Requires new Relic and Planar Ornament set to farm.

Doesn’t have a lot of team options.

DPS units are likely power-crept fast.

Should you pull for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

The ice queen with harmonic abilities. Image via HoYoverse

Ruan Mei is an Ice Harmony support unit and is often regarded as the best character in Honkai. She’s a scholar of high status and a member of the Genius Society, and with her stacked kit, Ruan Mei brings a lot to the table. While she doesn’t do damage, Ruan Mei excels in buffing her party members, debuffing opponents, and increasing Break Effect damage. Thanks to her massive utility, Ruan Mei easily fits a bunch of teams, which goes to show how versatile and valuable she is. Ruan Mei is a must-pull if you’re looking for arguably the best support in Honkai.

Ruan Mei pros and cons

Pros

Best support in Honkai.

Brings a ton of utility buffs and debuffs.

Very flexible and fits any team.

She’s good at any type of content.

Easy to build since she wants utility stats.

As a support, she’s very future-proof.

Cons

Has big competition with other Harmony units like Robin and Sparkle.

Has a boring playstyle.

Should you get Firefly or Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

Although both characters are great at what they do, sometimes choices are difficult, it’s better to go for the one that improves your account. While Firefly is incredibly strong and is looking to be the best damage dealer yet, Ruan Mei is more future-proof, and she simply brings more value to your account with her supporting capabilities, making her the clear winner of this showdown.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy