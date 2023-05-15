If you want to unlock your characters’ full potential in Honkai: Star Rail, you must equip them with suitable sets of Relics. While the best five-star Relics can only be acquired in the Simulated Universes, regular three or four-star Relics are obtained via the Caverns of Corrosion.

The Cavern of Corrosion is a repeatable dungeon that provides Relics as completion rewards. Each attempt requires 40 Trailblazer Power and there are also different buffs provided to help you clear the dungeon more easily.

Like all other features in Honkai: Star Rail, the Cavern of Corrosion is not accessible from the beginning. Here’s how you can unlock it in the game.

How to unlock the Cavern of Corrosion in Honkai: Star Rail

There are two main criteria that must be fulfilled if you want to unlock the first Cavern of Corrosion in the game—you must be at least Trailblaze Level 24 and also have the “Stars are Cold Toys” mission.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trailblaze Level is crucial to unlocking most features in Honkai: Star Rail, which is why you need to increase it as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the “Stars are Cold Toys” becomes available as you reach the end of Jarilo-VI’s story mission. It begins with you venturing into the Corridor of Fading Echoes and ends with the defeat of Cocolia, the Supreme Guardian of Belobog.

While progressing through this quest, you will come across a Cavern of Corrosion, allowing you to unlock this feature in the Interastral Guide’s Survival Index menu. You will also get a side quest titled Cavern of Corrosion.

The caverns provide different Relic sets and have various difficulty tiers which get unlocked after you complete the present one and also increase your Equilibrium Level.

Cavern of Corrosion Location Recommended Elements Buffs Relic Sets Path of Jabbing Punch Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone Fire, Ice, Lightning Lightning damage dealt by allies increases by 75 percent Champion of Streetwise Boxing, Thief of Shooting Meteor Path of Gelid Wind Herta Space Station Storage Zone Physical, Wind, Imaginary Physical damage dealt by allies increases by 75 percent Hunter of Glacial Forest, Eagle of Twilight Line Path of Drifting Corridor of Fading Echoes Ice, Lightning, Imaginary Increases the maximum damage absorbed by ally-created shields by 30 percent. Characters protected by shields deal 75 percent more damage Passerby of Wandering Cloud, Musketeer of Wild Wheat Path of Providence Everwinter Hill Fire, Lightning, Wind Allies break effect increases by 75 percent, and the resulting DoT and additional damage also increase by 75 percent Guard of Wuthering Snow, Genius of Brilliant Stars Path of Holy Hymn Cloudford Physical, Ice, Quantum Quantum damage dealt by allies increases by 75 percent Knight of Purity Palace, Band of Sizzling Thunder Path of Conflagration Stargazer Navalia Lightning, Wind, Quantum Increases the damage of all allies’ basic ATK and follow-up attack by 75 percent Firesmith of Lava Forging, Wasteland of Banditry Desert

The six caverns are distributed across the three main story locations present in the game. You will find four caverns across different maps on Jarilo-VI. One is located on Herta’s Space Station while the remaining two caverns are present on the Xianzhou Luofu Flagship.

Currently, five-star Relics are the best gear you can find in Honkai: Star Rail. These have a very low drop chance and can only be found in the higher worlds of Simulated Universes. Moreover, you might also not even get your desired stats on the five-star Relics, making it a waste of your time and Trailblaze Power.

HoYoverse has only released a small fraction of the game and there is a lot of content coming our way. Hence, it is a better choice to focus on farming four-star Relics in Caverns of Corrosion. It is a more economical option and you also have higher chances of getting your desired stats on Relics.

Similar to your characters and their Light Cones, the Relics can also be leveled up. It allows you to unlock more stats as well as increase the existing ones. You can upgrade any Relic up to level 12 currently.

To get the best Relic sets for your characters, you will have to clear Cavern of Corrosion multiple times. You can check out our Honkai: Star Rail Relic farming guide to have an easier time in this venture.

