How to get all Dreamscape Pass stickers in Honkai: Star Rail

The Dreamscape Pass feature in Honkai: Star Rail allows you to customize a sticker book as you explore the city of Penacony. It’s a great way to get to know the characters and city better by interacting with the world around you.

Recommended Videos

If you want to find all the stickers scattered across Penacony for you to collect, then here are all of the Dreamscape Pass stickers you can obtain in Honkai: Star Rail.

Where to find every Dreamscape Pass sticker in Honkai: Star Rail

There are nine categories with a wide array of stickers you can find for your Dreamscape Pass throughout Penacony in Honkai: Star Rail. You can think of these stickers as passport stamps you get from completing various tasks.

It’s pretty fun to customize your book however you see fit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reverie stickers

The Reverie stickers are character stickers you can earn right after you obtain the Dreamscape Pass booklet. This can be done by playing the main storyline and gaining access to the vacation spot at Penacony.

You can earn 11 stickers in this category and they’re mostly identifiable as glowing books floating at specific locations.

Sticker Location Aventurine Unlocks automatically when you get the Dreamscape Pass. Robin Unlocks automatically when you get the Dreamscape Pass. Sunday Unlocks automatically when you get the Dreamscape Pass. Acheron Unlocks automatically during the intro Penacony Trailblaze mission after you talk with Acheron for the first time. Dr. Ratio Landing point in Golden Hour during the Trailblaze mission “Through a Glass Darkly.” Sparkle At the beginning of “A Child’s Dream” mission. Gallagher Meet Gallagher during the Trailblaze mission at the Golden Hour. Firefly Firefly’s secret base at Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission. Black Swan Located at A Child’s Dream after defeating and speaking to her again. Misha Front of a store window at The Golden Hour. Stellaron Hunter Sam Lobby of The Reverie after defeating Sam during Trailblaze mission.

Be on the lookout for floating books around Penacony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Big Squanderer stickers

The Big Squanderer stickers are earned after you have visited iconic destinations around Penacony. There are a total of 14 stickers you can find in this category.

Sticker Location ClassicSoulGlad Found immediately when you arrive at Golden Hour. Sales Rep Speak to any billboard in Penacony. Nameless Dream Bubble Obtained from the Penacony Trailblaze mission that requires you to talk to Dr. Edward at the Dreamscape Sales Store at Golden Hour. Dreamscape Sales Store Obtained from the Trailblaze mission that requires you to talk to Dr. Edward at the Dreamscape Sales Store at Golden Hour. Cash-Spewer Talk with any cash-spewer you see around the Golden Hour. Golden Times Obtained by interacting with a stack of newspapers at the Golden Hour. Floatdisc Burger Found by Oti Mall at the Golden Hour. Golden Central Station Found in front of Golden Central Station at the Golden Hour. Oti Mall Found in front of a fountain at the Golden Hour. About Happiness Immediately given when you arrive at the Golden Hour. About Life Given to you after speaking to Beastar at the Golden Hour. About Love Speak to Hurrylove, a billboard located at the Golden Hour. About Death Talking to Jay and choosing the option “You’ve got some natural talent” at the Golden Hour. About Money Speak to Qian Ketong at the Oti Mall located at the Golden Hour.

Penacony hides many secrets that reward stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

City That Never Sleeps stickers

The City That Never Sleeps stickers can be found at the Golden Hour and will require you to go through the main Trailblaze storyline, meet with Firefly, and interact with some objects. There are 12 stickers you can find.

Sticker Location The Family Needs You! Speak to Firefly for the first time. Smokescreen Speak to Firefly for the first time. Eye of Dreamchaser Interact with the viewing telescope. Sound of Chaos Check out someone’s Dreamscape using Dreampeek Call. Empyrean Hymnos Located on a balcony North of the Clockie statue. Penacony TV Station Talk to Dr. Edward in the Sales Store and choose “I have some dreams to share with you.” Clipping (I) Talk to Keenan of the SoulGlad Club. Clipping (II) Talk to Ran next to Clockie Statue. Clipping (III) Talk to Singler next to Golden Central Station. Clipping (IV) Talk to Uma next to the Television Station. Clipping (V) Talk to Vitali next to Oti Mall fountain next to a cash-spewer. Clipping (VI) Get hit by any vehicle around Penacony.

You’ve got to collect many stickers to complete all of the pages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Amusing Ourselves to Death stickers

The Amusing Ourselves to Death stickers can be earned from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on meeting up with Sampo. There are 13 stickers in total.

Sticker Location Yes, It’s All Yours Meet with Sampo during the Trailblaze mission. Good-Omen Capsule Machine Meet with Sampo during the Trailblaze mission. Aideen Park Found as a floating book in the Golden Hour. Golden Capsule Machine Found in front of the Golden Capsule Machine. Cosmos Most Lucky Capsule Machine Found in front of the Golden Capsule Machine. Let’s Dance Found in front of the floating instruments at Aideen Park. Aideen Tokens Talk to Dancy who is throwing up at Aideen Park. Clock Credits Repair a Cash Spewer. Enjoy Your Drink Talk to the bottles and crystal chalice behind the bar at Aideen Park. Anecdote (I) Talk to the Watchmaker near Clockie’s Statue. Anecdote (II) Talk to the Watchmaker near Clockie’s Statue. Anecdote (III) Talk to Daisy at the Dealership. Anecdote (IV) Talk to Louis at Aideen Park.

Exploring the world is usually how you unlock new stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talking Clock stickers

The Talking Clock stickers are stickers you can earn from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on meeting up with Hanu and using Clockwork abilities. There are 20 stickers you can find in this category.

Sticker Location Hey! I’m Clockie Unlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission. Look! He’s Called Brother Hanu Unlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission. Hey! Isn’t This The Origami Bird? Unlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission. Ah! The Annoying Boss Stone Unlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission. Cosmos Most Lucky Capsule Machine Found in front of the Golden Capsule Machine. Flying With Your Dream In Your Mouth Found by Young Master Gold. A Pure Antagonist Diffuse traffic accident. Sadie Collect three sad gears. Angrie Collect three angry gears. Happie Collect three angry gears. Anecdote (I) Talk to the Watchmaker near Clockie’s Statue. Anecdote (II) Talk with Lady Cash on the upper platform near Clockie’s Statue. Anecdote (III) Talk to Daisy at the Dealership. Anecdote (IV) Talk to Louis at Aideen Park. Calmie Collect three calm gears. Line: Inferiority Talk to Mr. Piggy Bank and change his mood to sad. Line: Affection Talk to Barrle and change his mood to calm. Line: Violence Talk to Brona and change her mood to calm. Line: Narcissism Talk to Ciela and change her mood to happy. Line: Philosophy Talk to Ferdinand and change his mood to sad.

All pages of this book have different themes to them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Mirage of Shooting Stars stickers

The Mirage of Shootings Stars stickers can be earned from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on going to Dreams Edge, plus some other mini-quests where you obtain gears. There are 16 stickers you can find.

Sticker Location The Family’s Construction Authority Go to Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission. Observation Deck Located at Dream’s Edge before starting the puzzle Dream’s Eye Puzzle. Mr. Stone Go to Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission. Soda Bottle Go to Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission. Dreambird Located at Dream’s Edge after finishing the puzzle Dream’s Eye Puzzle. Dreambird (Another One) Share a moment with Firefly at her secret base. A Strange Statue Share a moment with Firefly at her secret base. Messenger Talk to Go-Ray and complete mission “Clockwork: Go-Ray.” Producer Talk to Benny and complete mission “Clockwork: Benny.” Pirate Talk to Colleen and complete mission “Clockwork: Colleen.” Action Talk to Xusang and donate to her cause in front of Golden Hour Hotel. Dreamweaver: Resignation Talk to Sir Whittaker and change his mood to sad. Dreamweaver: Fatigue Talk to Claudia and change her mood to angry. Dreamweaver: Angry Talk to Asika and change her mood to sad. Dreamweaver: Obsession Talk to Yuan and change her mood to sad. Dreamweaver: Pursuit Talk to Hurata and change his mood to happy.

Books sometimes blend in with the environment, so always be on the lookout for them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Certain Someone’s Past stickers

The A Certain Someone’s Past stickers can be earned by arriving at A Child’s Dream, finishing puzzles, and defeating enemies. There are 13 stickers you can find in this category.

Sticker Location Migratory Memory Obtained automatically after arriving at A Child’s Dream. Frozen Memory Obtained automatically after arriving at A Child’s Dream. Balloon Obtained automatically after arriving at A Child’s Dream. A Grandpa’s Work Interact with a table next to Sparkle’s Sticker. Building Blocks Finish the Dream Ticker puzzle in the Toy Room. Toy House Found in the Toy Room. Icy Fountain of Memory Found by the balcony. Clock Workshop Found inside the study next to the shifting bubble room. Chair Found inside the study next to the shifting bubble room. Memories (I) Found left of the hallway when you exit the starting room. Memories (II) Fix the shifting bridge next to a Formidable Foe Space Anchor Waypoint. Memories (III) Found next to a fireplace with two enemies. Memories (IV) Next to the Toy Room behind a Dream Jigsaw Puzzle and the Origami Birds Gathering Place.

When you unlock new stickers, a pop-up will appear to let you know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eldritch Dreamfall (I) stickers

The Eldritch Dreamfall (I) stickers are stickers you can earn from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on going to the Memory Zone Meme, going to The Reverie, A Child’s Dream, and Aideen Park. There are 14 stickers you can find.

Sticker Location Something Unto Death Defeating Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.” Heartbreaker Defeating Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.” Allseer Defeating Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.” Monitoring Room Found in the room with monitors in the Dreamscape. Dreamscape Lobby Found in the lobby of the Dreamscape. Faulty Screen Speak to Oro next to the slot machines at Aideen Park. No Signal Speak to Oro next to the slot machines at Aideen Park. W? Save Mullich at The Reverie Platinum Hotel Rooms and complete the mission “Clockwork: Mullich.” Dreamscape Room Found in the Trailblazer’s bedroom inside the Dreamscape. Lost (I) Found next to large bubbles in the center of the room at The Reverie. Lost (II) Found by a food preparation station at The Reverie. Lost (III) Can be picked up from the map next to a Golden Calyx, Formidable Foe, and Cavern of Corrosion. Lost (IV) Can be picked up from the map at The Reverie. Lost (V) Can be picked up from the map at an empty stage in the banquet hall.

The Dreamscape Pass helps you learn about the vast region of Penacony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dreamchaser stickers

The Dreamchaser stickers are earned from talking to important figures such as Aventurine, completing Clockwork Gears quests, and heading to Aideen Park and The Golden Hour. There are 14 stickers you can find.

Sticker Location The Family Speak to Aventurine at the end of the Trailblaze mission. The Reverie VIP Lounge Speak to Aventurine at the end of the Trailblaze mission. Hero Speak to the Strange Doll in VIP Lounge. Scholar Finish the adventure quest “Trees at Peace.” Celebrity Finish the adventure quest “Lesley Dean’s Synthesia Dreamscape.” Tyrant Finish the adventure quest “Goodness is Rare.” Merchant Finish the adventure quest “Envision a Rose Forthcoming.” Daughter Speak to Penelope and Wesley five times in different locations. Great People Talk to Bocchi at Aideen Park and complete the quest “Clockwork: Bocchi.” Distance Talk to Chabro at The Golden Hour and complete the quest “Clockwork: Chabro.” Best Buddies Talk to Poseman near Dream Bubble Fountain and complete the quest “Clockwork: Poseman.” Who is this? Talk to Quinn at The Golden Hour south of Oti Mall and complete the quest “Clockwork: Quinn.” True Grit Talk to Morris at The Golden Hour far south of Oti Mall and complete quest “Clockwork: Morris.” Blank Tile Talk to IV at The Golden Hour near the fountain by Oti Mall and complete quest “Clockwork: IV.”

If you don’t know what to do after finding all the stickers Penacony hides, you might consider working on your character builds by obtaining the best Light Cones and best Relics for every character. You can also see who the best characters in Honkai: Star Rail are so you can figure out who to pull for next.