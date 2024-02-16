Category:
Honkai

How to get all Dreamscape Pass stickers in Honkai: Star Rail

Collect all the stickers for your scrapbook.
Published: Feb 16, 2024 05:25 pm
A page in the Dreamscape book in Honkai: Star Rail.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dreamscape Pass feature in Honkai: Star Rail allows you to customize a sticker book as you explore the city of Penacony. It’s a great way to get to know the characters and city better by interacting with the world around you.

If you want to find all the stickers scattered across Penacony for you to collect, then here are all of the Dreamscape Pass stickers you can obtain in Honkai: Star Rail.

Where to find every Dreamscape Pass sticker in Honkai: Star Rail

There are nine categories with a wide array of stickers you can find for your Dreamscape Pass throughout Penacony in Honkai: Star Rail. You can think of these stickers as passport stamps you get from completing various tasks.

Customizing a page of the Dreamscape Pass.
It’s pretty fun to customize your book however you see fit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reverie stickers

The Reverie stickers are character stickers you can earn right after you obtain the Dreamscape Pass booklet. This can be done by playing the main storyline and gaining access to the vacation spot at Penacony.

You can earn 11 stickers in this category and they’re mostly identifiable as glowing books floating at specific locations.

StickerLocation
AventurineUnlocks automatically when you get the Dreamscape Pass.
RobinUnlocks automatically when you get the Dreamscape Pass.
SundayUnlocks automatically when you get the Dreamscape Pass.
AcheronUnlocks automatically during the intro Penacony Trailblaze mission after you talk with Acheron for the first time.
Dr. RatioLanding point in Golden Hour during the Trailblaze mission “Through a Glass Darkly.”
SparkleAt the beginning of “A Child’s Dream” mission.
GallagherMeet Gallagher during the Trailblaze mission at the Golden Hour.
FireflyFirefly’s secret base at Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission.
Black SwanLocated at A Child’s Dream after defeating and speaking to her again.
MishaFront of a store window at The Golden Hour.
Stellaron Hunter SamLobby of The Reverie after defeating Sam during Trailblaze mission.
Fu Xuan looking at a floating book.
Be on the lookout for floating books around Penacony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Big Squanderer stickers

The Big Squanderer stickers are earned after you have visited iconic destinations around Penacony. There are a total of 14 stickers you can find in this category.

StickerLocation
ClassicSoulGladFound immediately when you arrive at Golden Hour.
Sales RepSpeak to any billboard in Penacony.
Nameless Dream BubbleObtained from the Penacony Trailblaze mission that requires you to talk to Dr. Edward at the Dreamscape Sales Store at Golden Hour.
Dreamscape Sales StoreObtained from the Trailblaze mission that requires you to talk to Dr. Edward at the Dreamscape Sales Store at Golden Hour.
Cash-SpewerTalk with any cash-spewer you see around the Golden Hour.  
Golden TimesObtained by interacting with a stack of newspapers at the Golden Hour. 
Floatdisc BurgerFound by Oti Mall at the Golden Hour. 
Golden Central StationFound in front of Golden Central Station at the Golden Hour. 
Oti Mall Found in front of a fountain at the Golden Hour. 
About HappinessImmediately given when you arrive at the Golden Hour. 
About LifeGiven to you after speaking to Beastar at the Golden Hour. 
About LoveSpeak to Hurrylove, a billboard located at the Golden Hour. 
About DeathTalking to Jay and choosing the option “You’ve got some natural talent” at the Golden Hour. 
About MoneySpeak to Qian Ketong at the Oti Mall located at the Golden Hour.
The Big Squanderer ticker page.
Penacony hides many secrets that reward stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

City That Never Sleeps stickers 

The City That Never Sleeps stickers can be found at the Golden Hour and will require you to go through the main Trailblaze storyline, meet with Firefly, and interact with some objects. There are 12 stickers you can find.

StickerLocation
The Family Needs You!Speak to Firefly for the first time. 
SmokescreenSpeak to Firefly for the first time. 
Eye of DreamchaserInteract with the viewing telescope.
Sound of ChaosCheck out someone’s Dreamscape using Dreampeek Call. 
Empyrean HymnosLocated on a balcony North of the Clockie statue.
Penacony TV StationTalk to Dr. Edward in the Sales Store and choose “I have some dreams to share with you.” 
Clipping (I)Talk to Keenan of the SoulGlad Club. 
Clipping (II)Talk to Ran next to Clockie Statue. 
Clipping (III)Talk to Singler next to Golden Central Station. 
Clipping (IV)Talk to Uma next to the Television Station.
Clipping (V)Talk to Vitali next to Oti Mall fountain next to a cash-spewer. 
Clipping (VI)Get hit by any vehicle around Penacony.
The Dreamscape pass in Honkai: Star Rail.
You’ve got to collect many stickers to complete all of the pages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Amusing Ourselves to Death stickers 

The Amusing Ourselves to Death stickers can be earned from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on meeting up with Sampo. There are 13 stickers in total.

StickerLocation
Yes, It’s All YoursMeet with Sampo during the Trailblaze mission.
Good-Omen Capsule MachineMeet with Sampo during the Trailblaze mission.
Aideen ParkFound as a floating book in the Golden Hour.
Golden Capsule MachineFound in front of the Golden Capsule Machine.
Cosmos Most Lucky Capsule MachineFound in front of the Golden Capsule Machine.
Let’s DanceFound in front of the floating instruments at Aideen Park.
Aideen TokensTalk to Dancy who is throwing up at Aideen Park.
Clock CreditsRepair a Cash Spewer.
Enjoy Your DrinkTalk to the bottles and crystal chalice behind the bar at Aideen Park.
Anecdote (I)Talk to the Watchmaker near Clockie’s Statue.
Anecdote (II)Talk to the Watchmaker near Clockie’s Statue.
Anecdote (III)Talk to Daisy at the Dealership.
Anecdote (IV)Talk to Louis at Aideen Park.
The Amusing Ourselves to Death page.
Exploring the world is usually how you unlock new stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talking Clock stickers 

The Talking Clock stickers are stickers you can earn from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on meeting up with Hanu and using Clockwork abilities. There are 20 stickers you can find in this category.

StickerLocation
Hey! I’m ClockieUnlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission. 
Look! He’s Called Brother HanuUnlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission.   
Hey! Isn’t This The Origami Bird?Unlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission. 
Ah! The Annoying Boss StoneUnlock Hanu’s Adventure while completing a Trailblaze mission.  
Cosmos Most Lucky Capsule MachineFound in front of the Golden Capsule Machine.  
Flying With Your Dream In Your MouthFound by Young Master Gold.
A Pure AntagonistDiffuse traffic accident. 
SadieCollect three sad gears. 
AngrieCollect three angry gears. 
HappieCollect three angry gears. 
Anecdote (I)Talk to the Watchmaker near Clockie’s Statue.
Anecdote (II)Talk with Lady Cash on the upper platform near Clockie’s Statue.
Anecdote (III)Talk to Daisy at the Dealership.
Anecdote (IV)Talk to Louis at Aideen Park.
CalmieCollect three calm gears.
Line: InferiorityTalk to Mr. Piggy Bank and change his mood to sad.
Line: AffectionTalk to Barrle and change his mood to calm.
Line: ViolenceTalk to Brona and change her mood to calm.
Line: NarcissismTalk to Ciela and change her mood to happy.
Line: PhilosophyTalk to Ferdinand and change his mood to sad.
The Talking Clock page with stickers.
All pages of this book have different themes to them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Mirage of Shooting Stars stickers 

The Mirage of Shootings Stars stickers can be earned from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on going to Dreams Edge, plus some other mini-quests where you obtain gears. There are 16 stickers you can find.

StickerLocation
The Family’s Construction AuthorityGo to Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission.  
Observation DeckLocated at Dream’s Edge before starting the puzzle Dream’s Eye Puzzle.
Mr. StoneGo to Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission. 
Soda BottleGo to Dream’s Edge during the Trailblaze mission.
DreambirdLocated at Dream’s Edge after finishing the puzzle Dream’s Eye Puzzle.
Dreambird (Another One)Share a moment with Firefly at her secret base.
A Strange StatueShare a moment with Firefly at her secret base.
MessengerTalk to Go-Ray and complete mission “Clockwork: Go-Ray.”
ProducerTalk to Benny and complete mission “Clockwork: Benny.”
PirateTalk to Colleen and complete mission “Clockwork: Colleen.”
ActionTalk to Xusang and donate to her cause in front of Golden Hour Hotel.
Dreamweaver: ResignationTalk to Sir Whittaker and change his mood to sad.
Dreamweaver: FatigueTalk to Claudia and change her mood to angry.
Dreamweaver: AngryTalk to Asika and change her mood to sad.
Dreamweaver: ObsessionTalk to Yuan and change her mood to sad.  
Dreamweaver: PursuitTalk to Hurata and change his mood to happy.
A floating book that unlocks a sticker.
Books sometimes blend in with the environment, so always be on the lookout for them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Certain Someone’s Past stickers 

The A Certain Someone’s Past stickers can be earned by arriving at A Child’s Dream, finishing puzzles, and defeating enemies. There are 13 stickers you can find in this category.

StickerLocation
Migratory MemoryObtained automatically after arriving at A Child’s Dream.
Frozen MemoryObtained automatically after arriving at A Child’s Dream.
BalloonObtained automatically after arriving at A Child’s Dream.
A Grandpa’s WorkInteract with a table next to Sparkle’s Sticker.
Building BlocksFinish the Dream Ticker puzzle in the Toy Room.
Toy HouseFound in the Toy Room.
Icy Fountain of MemoryFound by the balcony.
Clock WorkshopFound inside the study next to the shifting bubble room.
ChairFound inside the study next to the shifting bubble room.
Memories (I)Found left of the hallway when you exit the starting room.
Memories (II)Fix the shifting bridge next to a Formidable Foe Space Anchor Waypoint.
Memories (III)Found next to a fireplace with two enemies.
Memories (IV)Next to the Toy Room behind a Dream Jigsaw Puzzle and the Origami Birds Gathering Place.
Unlocking the Acheron sticker.
When you unlock new stickers, a pop-up will appear to let you know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eldritch Dreamfall (I) stickers 

The Eldritch Dreamfall (I) stickers are stickers you can earn from completing part of the Trailblaze mission focused on going to the Memory Zone Meme, going to The Reverie, A Child’s Dream, and Aideen Park. There are 14 stickers you can find.

StickerLocation
Something Unto DeathDefeating Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.”
HeartbreakerDefeating Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.”
AllseerDefeating Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.”
Monitoring RoomFound in the room with monitors in the Dreamscape.
Dreamscape LobbyFound in the lobby of the Dreamscape.
Faulty ScreenSpeak to Oro next to the slot machines at Aideen Park.
No SignalSpeak to Oro next to the slot machines at Aideen Park.
W?Save Mullich at The Reverie Platinum Hotel Rooms and complete the mission “Clockwork: Mullich.”
Dreamscape RoomFound in the Trailblazer’s bedroom inside the Dreamscape.
Lost (I)Found next to large bubbles in the center of the room at The Reverie.
Lost (II)Found by a food preparation station at The Reverie.
Lost (III)Can be picked up from the map next to a Golden Calyx, Formidable Foe, and Cavern of Corrosion.
Lost (IV)Can be picked up from the map at The Reverie.
Lost (V)Can be picked up from the map at an empty stage in the banquet hall.
The welcome note for the Dreamscape pass.
The Dreamscape Pass helps you learn about the vast region of Penacony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dreamchaser stickers 

The Dreamchaser stickers are earned from talking to important figures such as Aventurine, completing Clockwork Gears quests, and heading to Aideen Park and The Golden Hour. There are 14 stickers you can find.

StickerLocation
The FamilySpeak to Aventurine at the end of the Trailblaze mission.
The Reverie VIP LoungeSpeak to Aventurine at the end of the Trailblaze mission.
HeroSpeak to the Strange Doll in VIP Lounge.
ScholarFinish the adventure quest “Trees at Peace.”
CelebrityFinish the adventure quest “Lesley Dean’s Synthesia Dreamscape.”
TyrantFinish the adventure quest “Goodness is Rare.”
MerchantFinish the adventure quest “Envision a Rose Forthcoming.”
DaughterSpeak to Penelope and Wesley five times in different locations.
Great PeopleTalk to Bocchi at Aideen Park and complete the quest “Clockwork: Bocchi.”
DistanceTalk to Chabro at The Golden Hour and complete the quest “Clockwork: Chabro.”
Best BuddiesTalk to Poseman near Dream Bubble Fountain and complete the quest “Clockwork: Poseman.”
Who is this?Talk to Quinn at The Golden Hour south of Oti Mall and complete the quest “Clockwork: Quinn.”
True GritTalk to Morris at The Golden Hour far south of Oti Mall and complete quest “Clockwork: Morris.”
Blank TileTalk to IV at The Golden Hour near the fountain by Oti Mall and complete quest “Clockwork: IV.”

If you don’t know what to do after finding all the stickers Penacony hides, you might consider working on your character builds by obtaining the best Light Cones and best Relics for every character. You can also see who the best characters in Honkai: Star Rail are so you can figure out who to pull for next.

