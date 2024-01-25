Honkai: Star Rail Aventurine banner: Release date, kit, abilities, and more

Everywhere the Astral Express goes in Honkai: Star Rail, there are new iconic characters to meet. One such character is Aventurine, an upcoming recruitable unit you might be interested in learning about ahead of time.

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering whether Aventurine is a character you want to save for, then here is everything you need to know about Aventurine’s banner in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aventurine element in Honkai: Star Rail

Aventurine has Imaginary powers, so he is capable of applying the strong Imprisonment debuff. All of his abilities are based on the Imaginary element, so all of his moves incorporate this element type.

Aventurine path in Honkai: Star Rail

The Imaginary recruit is joining the fairly small roster of Preservation units. He will officially be the fifth member of this path to join Honkai: Star Rail. The Preservation path is dedicated to protecting and shielding the team from danger, which is sometimes done by making themselves a bigger target.

Aventurine rarity in Honkai: Star Rail

Aventurine is a premium five-star unit with his own special featured banner, so you can only ever add him to your roster when his limited banner is available to spend Warps on. This makes him a rather tough character to recruit, so if you’re hoping to add him to your lineup, you should do your best to save up Warps ahead of each time he returns to the game.

He’s going to arrive shortly after the release of Penacony. Image via HoYoverse

Aventurine abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Aventurine’s official abilities have not been revealed just yet, but some leaks were uncovered by the community that give a good idea of what his abilities will look like. Leaks are usually very reliable in the Honkai: Star Rail community, so there’s a good chance his entire skillset will be close to or exactly the same as what the leaks have uncovered.

A summary of how Aventurine’s leaked abilities will function is as follows.

Basic attack: Deals an amount of Imaginary damage based on his defense.

Deals an amount of Imaginary damage based on his defense. Skill: Grants all teammates a shield that can absorb an amount of damage based on Aventurine’s defense. This shield comes with a random suit that lasts for a few turns. When he uses his skill again, all suits will be reset except for Spades. All allies are granted an increased shield value during this time.

Grants all teammates a shield that can absorb an amount of damage based on Aventurine’s defense. This shield comes with a random suit that lasts for a few turns. When he uses his skill again, all suits will be reset except for Spades. All allies are granted an increased shield value during this time. Ultimate: Randomly gains a varying amount of energy points and deals a different amount of Imaginary damage based on how many points are obtained.

Randomly gains a varying amount of energy points and deals a different amount of Imaginary damage based on how many points are obtained. Talent: When one of his teammates who is protected by his shield is attacked, Aventurine gains energy for himself, his shield, and his spades. After six points have been gained, he resets all suits and gains a defense boost for a few turns. He then consumes six energy to deal some follow-up attacks, dealing Imaginary damage based on his defense.

When one of his teammates who is protected by his shield is attacked, Aventurine gains energy for himself, his shield, and his spades. After six points have been gained, he resets all suits and gains a defense boost for a few turns. He then consumes six energy to deal some follow-up attacks, dealing Imaginary damage based on his defense. Technique: At the start of the next fight, Aventurine gains a shield equal to a certain amount of his defense. This shield makes him more likely to be attacked for a few turns.

Aventurine kit in Honkai: Star Rail

Aventurine’s kit is primarily focused on being a protective unit since he is part of the Preservation path, but he does do some serious path-crossing and possesses strong damage-dealing capabilities too.

Aventurine personality in Honkai: Star Rail

The IPC’s senior manager in the strategic development department is Aventurine, a highly reckless character who loves to leave things up to fate. He’s also one of the 10 Stonehearts, which is a group of very high-ranking IPC leaders that also includes Topaz and Numby.

Aventurine works for the IPC just like Topaz and Numby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aventurine will arrive in Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 2.1 update, which is expected to launch on or around March 20. He is one of two new five-star units included in this patch, the other being Acheron, which means he might debut in either the first or second half of the update.

Acheron was showcased first, so it seems likely that Aventurine might not be released until the second half of the patch, which will probably be around April 10. But it’s also possible the order could be the other way around, which means we could see him on March 20.

Aventurine is expected to be a very strong unit and perhaps among Honkai: Star Rail’s best characters, especially since Fu Xuan was the last recruit to join this path and she remains an unmatched force. Because of this, you might want to start saving if you don’t have a strong Preservation unit already.