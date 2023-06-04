Honkai: Star Rail Topaz leaks: Release date, abilities, and more

She'll become the first character from the Hunt with the Fire element.

Leaks have revealed many characters coming up for release in Honkai: Star Rail in advance, and Topaz is one of them. Her character model raised the curiosity of many players, and leaks already reveal quite a lot.

Topaz looks like a character with a strong and assertive personality. Knowing she’ll wield the Fire Element should come as no surprise for fans, with red highlights in her hair mixed with grey as the main color.

Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail: Element, Path, and more

Topaz will wield the Fire element and follow the Path of the Hunt, according to Mero & Blednaya leak. She’ll be the first Honkai character with that strategic combination. While the path of the Hunt already includes one five-star character, Seele, she will be the first Fire element coming to Character Warps.

[HSR LEAKS: CHARACTER LEAK]



✦ Name: Topaz

✦ Rarity: 5 star character

✦ Path: The Hunt

✦ Element: Fire



As a five-star character, players will have to spend precious Special Rail Passes to obtain her in the Warp she will feature in. Unlucky players will have to spend a lot of resources to get her, but using Pity, they’ll be guaranteed to obtain her after a specific number of pulls.

All abilities of Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail

Topaz will certainly catch the attention of many players at launch, especially dedicated ones who took time to fully explore all the maps since it means they’ll undoubtedly have fought Warp Trotters. They are key to the playstyle of Topaz.

Here is the list of the abilities of Topaz, according to more leaks shared by Mero:

Skill : summons a Warp Trotter as a pet and deals Fire damage to the target. She has a 100 percent chance to inflict Burn status for two turns. Enemies with Burn status will receive Fire damage at the start of each round. Meanwhile, the Warp Trotter can perform a Special Attack.

: summons a Warp Trotter as a pet and deals Fire damage to the target. She has a 100 percent chance to inflict Burn status for two turns. Enemies with Burn status will receive Fire damage at the start of each round. Ultimate : enhances the Warp Trotter by increasing its Critical Rate for the two upcoming attacks. It’ll deal additional Fire damage and gain 100 more Speed for two rounds.

: enhances the Warp Trotter by increasing its Critical Rate for the two upcoming attacks. It’ll deal additional Fire damage and gain 100 more Speed for two rounds. Talent : at the start of the fight, Topaz summons the Warp Trotter with a 90-speed. When she uses a Skill against an enemy, the pet will target it too and will attack it, dealing Fire damage and recovering 15 Energy if the target gets Burn effect. If the target cannot be locked, the Warp Trotter will randomly choose another enemy instead.

: at the start of the fight, Topaz summons the Warp Trotter with a 90-speed. When she uses a Skill against an enemy, the pet will target it too and will attack it, dealing Fire damage and recovering 15 Energy if the target gets Burn effect. If the target cannot be locked, the Warp Trotter will randomly choose another enemy instead. Technique: releases her Warp Trotter from its affliction status after using the Technique. The pet will return to its affliction after one turn.

When will Topaz release in Honkai: Star Rail?

Topaz won’t likely release before Patch 1.3, which is planned to be introduced during the summer, although leaks have yet to unveil a time window.

Over a dozen more upcoming characters were revealed by leaks, such as Argenti, Aventurine, and Guinaifen, which means there’s no guarantee Topaz will release anytime soon.

