Honkai: Star Rail player defies game mechanics and sets surprisingly impressive record

Honkai: Star Rail is a game that doesn’t feature an open world, bringing limits to the exploration of its various maps. One clever player found a way to defy those, setting up an unexpected record.

The player showed he could get up a table in the game on a May 31’s Reddit thread, getting to the highest point a character ever reached in the game.

Related: Forget Kafka, there’s another character Honkai: Star Rail fans are dying to play

“Coming from Genshin, not being able to jump has really thrown me off,” they explained in the title. “However through sheer force of will, I managed to jump onto this table. I believe this is a record jump height in Star Rail.“

Honkai normally doesn’t allow players to get on high surfaces, never mind jumping. A player explained in the thread’s comments there is a way to get up this table when completing the second part of the “Adventurous Moles” quest, the Companion mission of Hook.

At one point, players are required to place chairs correctly to resolve a hidden puzzle and earn a treasure. When replacing the chairs, you can abuse a glitch and get up the table instead of a chair. It’s only a one-time opportunity, though, so you won’t be able to replicate it if you’ve already completed the quest.

The thread quickly gained traction, as the lack of a jumping mechanic sparked many debates when HoYoverse’s latest title launched. Many Genshin Impact players expressed disappointment, even review-bombing the game for it.

On the other side, Honkai isn’t as focused on exploration as Genshin, so jumping wouldn’t have any use in the turn-based RPG game —which players understood after testing it out.

About the author