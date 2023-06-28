Honkai: Star Rail Fu Xuan banner: Release date, abilities, and more

Fu Xuan is a character many Honkai: Star Rail players have seen without truly knowing who she is, and she’s coming to the roster in the near future.

Little is known about her, although leaks have unveiled some details. She was shown in several promotional videos for the game, including the teaser from Tokyo Game Show 2022, prior to the game’s official release.

Not only she was unveiled, but Fu Xuan also played an important part in the scene. She stopped time when Kafka was shooting at the Trailblazer and his allies, and saved them by diverting bullets from their trajectory.

She’s the leader of the Divination Commission and many players are eagerly waiting to play her thanks to her powerful-looking abilities.

As a Quantum character, she looks like she’s able to control time in some manner—although it might not be as powerful as shown in the TGS trailer. Still, her abilities look very cool on screen and make us want to see more.

She’s likely going to play a part in Honkai’s main story, but her playstyle remains shrouded in mystery. Here is everything we know about Fu Xuan, from what the developer officially unveiled and what leaks dug out.

Does Fu Xuan’s banner have a release date in Honkai: Star Rail?

Fu Xuan’s arrival is epic in the game’s TGS trailer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Fu Xuan was featured in several cinematic videos, the developers have yet to reveal much about her as an upcoming playable character.

Her release date is unknown and it’s unclear whether the character is going to arrive in the game in the coming months or years. Since she looks important to the game’s plot, she might be introduced alongside key Trailblaze missions in the future.

Leaks have pointed to Version 1.3 as her release, however. She could arrive in the Second Phase, replacing the five-star version of the Wind character Dan Heng. Based on HoYoverse’s patch schedule, it would be set to arrive sometime this fall.

Fu Xuan’s abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Image via Honkai Star’s Telegram

The abilities of Fu Xuan haven’t been revealed, but leaks point at her following the Path of Preservation, which would suit her introduction in the game’s TGS teaser. Here they are, according to leaks:

Basic attack : ?

: ? Skill : Activates a Poor View Formation effect, which reduces damage taken by allies when the whole team is alive. Fu Xuan will also mitigate a part of damage they’ll receive. The effect will last for Three turns.

: Activates a Poor View Formation effect, which reduces damage taken by allies when the whole team is alive. Fu Xuan will also mitigate a part of damage they’ll receive. The effect will last for Three turns. Ultimate : Deals Quantum damage equivalent to Fu Xuan’s Attack to all enemies, as well as more damage equivalent to a percent of her Max HP. Whenever her Talent is triggered, this ability resets.

: Deals Quantum damage equivalent to Fu Xuan’s Attack to all enemies, as well as more damage equivalent to a percent of her Max HP. Whenever her Talent is triggered, this ability resets. Talent : Activates an effect that reduces damage taken by allies when Fu Xuan’s turn is active. She also gains a Damage increase based on HP she lost, with a maximum cap. She can also regenerate HP once per fight when she loses a certain amount of HP.

: Activates an effect that reduces damage taken by allies when Fu Xuan’s turn is active. She also gains a Damage increase based on HP she lost, with a maximum cap. She can also regenerate HP once per fight when she loses a certain amount of HP. Technique: All party members gain a shield blocking enemy attacks and a Defense increase equivalent to Fu Xuan’s for a certain amount of rounds.

What to expect from Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail

Fu Xuan doesn’t look on good terms with Kafka. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If leaks are accurate, then Fu Xuan will be the first Quantum character from the Path of Preservation, which would make her a unique addition to anyone’s roster. The current roster only includes the Fire Trailblazer, as well as two Ice characters, March 7th and Gepard.

The ability to change time in a turn-based game such as Honkai is incredibly powerful, whether it’s used in an aggressive way, such as Seele, or in a defensive manner, similarly to Silver Wolf. Still, we need to know more about her ability kit and numbers to be sure of how she’ll position herself in the meta.

