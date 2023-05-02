How to get Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

Creating a strong Honkai: Star Rail line-up is the ultimate goal of many fans, and I’m not any different in that regard—soon after completing the prologue, I was already curious about whether I’d put together a respectable team.

Though I got unlucky with our first two teams, I secured a moderately strong squad after a few rerolls in Honkai: Star Rail. Rerolling can also be an option for players who’d like to have one specific character in their teams, and Kafka’s name has been thrown around a lot as one many are eagerly awaiting.

Kafka owes most of her popularity to being one of the first characters gamers meet in the story, even before unlocking Honkai: Star Rail’s main character.

Can you get Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail?

No, players can’t get Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail as of version 1.0. At the time of writing, Kafka isn’t a playable character in Honkai: Star Rail, yet.

The gameplay videos featuring Kafka are from the Closed Beta stage of Honkai: Star Rail, which also indicates that the character could become available in a future update.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail fans are counting down the days until one popular character’s big release

When will Kafka become available in Honkai: Star Rail?

There isn’t any information regarding Kafka’s arrival in Honkai: Star Rail. Though there have been leaks, nothing has been confirmed. Considering Kafka is one of the first characters players meet in the game increases the likelihood of her being released in a future summer update, but there have also been instances where some important characters became playable later than most players anticipated.