How to reroll in Honkai Star Rail

If, like me, when playing Gacha games such as Honkai Star Rail luck doesn’t seem to fall favorably on you with your first few free rolls, then you might be tempted to start from scratch in hopes that this time you will get the character that you want.

After all, rerolling allows players to test their luck over and over again until they get the characters they want without having to invest real money into the system. This method, however, isn’t as easy as it might seem.

While there is a method to reroll in Honkai, similar to how there is one in Genshin Impact, most players might be put off by the steps they need to do to achieve their dreams of getting Steele or another five-star character into their party.

How rerolling works in Honkai Star Rail

To reroll for new characters, you will need to create a brand new account. You won’t be able to reset your current account at all which means anything tied to your account such as pre-release bonuses, characters, and progress, will not be able to go over to the new account with you.

This means before you reroll, you should absolutely make sure if you want to go through this slog just to try and get a character with the free Stellar Jade you have acquired throughout your journey. It also means you will need to go through the long-winded tutorial once again until you even get to the point you can roll your current into the various Wart banners in hopes of getting the character that you want.

Related: How to use the Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map

For some people who are relentless in trying to get a good start for free and who are willing to do this over and over again no matter how long it takes, all the best luck in the world to you. But I for one plan to just storm through the game with my rag-tag team of four-star basic units and have fun while your there praying for that legendary 5-star god roll.

So to clarify, to reroll you need to: