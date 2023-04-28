Honkai: Star Rail fans are counting down the days until one popular character’s big release

Honkai: Star Rail has been a massive success, with more than 10 million pre-registrations before the title even landed and 20 million playing in the first 24 hours. Among those millions, of which there are plenty, is a stalwart group of veteran gacha players and people who only roll for their favorite characters.

Those veterans are already banding together too to make plans. In a Reddit thread on April 27, they declared they’re waiting for one very popular Honkai character—Kafka.

Gacha games are governed by a banner system wherein it’s going to be pure luck that determines whether you get the character you want or not. By saving up their currencies, they essentially get more chances to get the character. Either that, or they’re going to spend a lot of money just for them.

Some players are comparing her to Childe, a character that first appeared in Patch 1.0 of Genshin Impact but wasn’t available until Patch 1.1. Other fans speculated if miHoyo follows this method, Kafka will arrive in a couple of months.

Not everyone is so confident though. While they are saving, some fear this might be a “Dainsleif moment”. Dainsleif is another character from Genshin who has appeared in a lot of important story moments since the start of the handheld game but still hasn’t actually appeared to unlock in any banner as of Patch 3.6.

The interest in Kafka shot up due to the spectacular opening scene in Honkai: Star Rail where she arrives on a ship being invaded by opponents while “Canon” by Pachelbel is playing in the background. Pair that with great character design and wonderful voice acting and you have a surefire mix for a very popular Honkai debutant.