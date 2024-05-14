Best teams for Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

Harmony Trailblazer is a new version unlocked on the planet of festivities in Honkai: Star Rail. He’s an Imaginary Break support who enables new team compositions and playstyles. These are the best Harmony Trailblazer teams in Honkai: Star Rail.

The best team for Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the best units in the game, completely free. Image via HoYoverse

While doing the story quest in Version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail, you unlock the new version of Trailblazer. Unlike his previous forms, Trailblazer becomes an Imaginary unit that follows the Path of Harmony. He focuses on buffing Break Effects for his team, enabling flexible team building. Harmony Trailblazer’s best team consists of a main DPS, another buffer, a shielder or a healer, and the Trailblazer. Having a secondary support is due to Trailblazer’s kit, which helps them buff more.

Best team compositions for Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

3) Harmony Trailblazer, Kafka, Black Swan, Gallagher

Nihility teams are easy to use with Harmony Trailblazer. Image via HoYoverse

While damage over time teams usually want a Nihility character, this is an exception. This team proves just how versatile the Harmony Trailblazer is. The team includes Kafka and Black Swan as your main DPS characters, who have a perfect synergy with their damage over time stacks.

Harmony Trailblazer is there to inflict Break Effect and provide buffs, making Kafka and Black Swan stronger. As a cherry on top, Gallagher completes this team thanks to his Break Effect scaling and healing. It’s a strong team that’s fun to play, where you have two pairs with perfect synergy, making all the content look easy.

2) Harmony Trailblazer, Argenti, Robin, Huohuo

This one makes Pure Fiction a breeze. Image via HoYoverse

If you want to obliterate Pure Fiction with ease, this is the team for you. The Knight of Beauty is your main DPS who gets a lot of turns with this team. While Argenti doesn’t scale with Break Effect, he is a pure hypercarry that dishes out a lot of AoE damage. Robin is there to buff the entire team, and with her giving an extra turn, Argenti can get his Ultimate faster.

Since this team shines in AoE, Harmony Trailblazer fits well due to his Ultimate. Additionally, all the buffs you get from Robin will be greatly increased thanks to the Break Effect that Trailblazer provides. Huohuo is a perfect choice to round out this team because of her healing, cleansing, and energy regeneration.

1) Harmony Trailblazer, Xueyi, Ruan Mei, Gallagher

Unlimited buffs and unlimited damage. Image via HoYoverse

This team is just amazing, the bread and butter of Trailblazer’s team compositions. Your main DPS is a four-star character, Xueyi, who has perfect synergy with Trailblazer. She can break opponents easily, allowing her to get constant Break Effect buffs. Both Ruan Mei and Harmony Trailblazer are buffers that benefit from each other.

Ruan Mei always inflicts weakness on opponents, and she gains a lot of stats from Harmony Trailblazer, making the Break Effect stronger. The final piece of the puzzle is either a healer or a strong sub-DPS with defensive capabilities. Gallagher is a perfect fit for this team because of his Break Effect scaling, and on top of everything, he heals when needed. The best part is that this team is very free-to-play friendly, as your only limited five-star character is Ruan Mei.

