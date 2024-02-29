How to leave your squad in Helldivers 2

You might have your reasons why you’re trying to abandon your existing squad, but actually pulling the trigger is a little more complicated than it seems in Helldivers 2. Traditional methods of leaving your squad will be ineffective and you’ll need to resort to a more hands-on approach.

If you have friends to play Helldivers 2 in a co-op multiplayer setup, you might well be in a forever party. However, for players venturing into adventures alone, variety is also a factor. Whenever I’m playing alone, I enjoy playing with random players every match, which explains my need to leave my squads after a few sessions together.

How do you abandon your party in Helldivers 2?

I must go, my people need me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To leave your squad in Helldivers 2, you’ll need to go back to the ship and interact with the cryopod. When you approach the cryopod, the option to “Return to Ship Alone” will appear and that will allow you to leave your existing squad.

This option won’t appear when you’re the host, though. If you’d like to ditch your party as host, you’ll need to join an ongoing game. For future reference, you’ll always be the host if you start the missions yourself instead of joining existing ones via availability icons.

Most players think Helldivers 2’s difficulty scales with players, so leaving a game might be frowned upon by some. If you’re planning to leave your squad, make sure to not give them a hard time by pulling a bunch of enemies unannounced. When you leave in peace, your departure shouldn’t impact their experience. Instead of checking available games, you can also hop into the same session with someone from your friends list.

In the early days of Helldivers 2, there were times when the friends list wasn’t working, but that error went extinct as the devs got their servers back in shape.