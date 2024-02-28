Does Helldivers 2 difficulty scale with players?

If you haven’t played a game like Helldivers 2 before, the gameplay experience may need some getting used to. This process can be prolonged if you hop into a joint session with friends, since the game’s difficulty might feel like it’s scaling.

There aren’t any warning texts or information in Helldivers 2 about its difficulty level’s relationship with more players. I felt like they could be tied when I battled against significantly more enemies in a co-op multiplayer lobby. With no official statements, I wanted to answer the question of whether Helldivers 2’s difficult scales with more players.

Does Helldivers 2 scale with players?

Liberating is a hard task on its own anyway.

No, Helldivers 2’s difficulty doesn’t scale with players. The main reason why games with more people might feel tougher is the randomness factor your allies introduce. Drawing more aggro at the wrong times can cause you to get swarmed by enemies.

While some players enjoy the increased challenge of facing more enemies, others may dislike the unnecessary pools. If you’re playing with randoms, communicating your intentions and actions beforehand will turn you into the ideal teammate.

The only time enemies scale is when you change Helldiver 2’s difficulty settings, so your party size won’t fundamentally change anything. If you can properly communicate with your teammates via push-to-talk or other methods, your games might actually become easier; though the ‘mic not working’ error may prevent you from reaching out to your teammates at times.