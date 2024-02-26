Category:
How to fix Purple Question Mark bug in Helldivers 2

You may be tempted to leave it alone.
Michael Beckwith
Published: Feb 26, 2024 07:30 am
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 seems to be getting new bugs and strange errors every other day, with one of the most recent examples being a bizarre purple question mark appearing over some players’ heads.

This isn’t just an annoying visual error either, as it does affect gameplay, though some may find it oddly beneficial. In case you’d rather not take advantage of any such benefit, the bug’s fortunately very simple to fix.

Helldivers 2: Purple Question Mark bug, explained

If you’re unfortunate enough to be affected, you’ll be unable to access your loadout, meaning you can’t use your primary or secondary weapons. You don’t need us to tell you why that’s extremely unhelpful in a game like Helldivers 2. One Reddit user, THOT_HUNTER_, also claimed letting the purple question mark linger eventually led to “an epileptic’s nightmare” by causing the screen to flicker purple, making it difficult to see anything.

Unlike Helldivers 2‘s other errors, like the missing Daily Orders and Friends Lists not working, this Purple Question Mark bug has one benefit, as some players report having unlimited use of Stratagems. Considering some of the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2 include orbital strikes and shield generators, the bug can make clearing missions hilariously easy.

Helldivers 2: how do you get rid of Purple Question Marks?

The new question mark bug!
byu/DaithiSan inHelldivers

Players on Reddit report there being at least a couple of different ways to fix the Purple Question Mark bug. The first, according to lil-corncob, is to simply swap weapons with another weapon found on the ground. If you’d rather be rid of it before starting a mission, players like SnooTigers8688 say selecting your weapons again at the Armory Terminal resolves the issue too. If all else fails, simply resetting Helldivers 2 could get rid of it.

Given how simple it is to fix, this bug is hardly egregious and not something you should worry too much about. Don’t be too surprised, though, if you see it in action while teaming up with other players since some are bound to take advantage of the infinite Stratagems. Fortunately, Helldivers 2 is a cooperative experience with no PvP, but thanks to friendly fire, there’s always a risk you’ll be killed by a trigger happy teammate. No doubt developer Arrowhead Game Studios will come up with a permanent fix and remove the Purple Question Mark bug from Helldivers 2 at some point, though when that’ll be is anyone’s guess.

