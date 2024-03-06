Helldivers 2 players need a staggering number of medals to unlock every reward

When you’re not blasting your way through hordes of alien enemies in Helldivers 2, you can spend your time earning rewards through Warbonds. If you want to unlock everything there is to get, though, you need an eye-watering number of Medals.

Warbonds let you turn your hard-earned Medals into rewards, including new weapons, armor, emotes, boosters, and more. You earn Medals during combat, by completing Personal Orders, finding Loot Beams, or just by completing missions.

All that sounds simple enough, right? Destroy your enemies, get Medals, and spend them on Warbonds. There’s only one slight problem—if you want to unlock all the rewards in Helldivers 2 right now, you’ll need 2701 Medals, as shown by Reddit user leondrummer, which is no mean feat.

Of course, the further into your Warbond you get, the more Medals you need to unlock an item. While on the early pages, you can purchase items for 10 Medals each, once you get to page 10, it can cost you 150 Medals to unlock a single reward.

These rewards are going to cost you. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If seeing this number terrifies you, several Helldivers 2 players shared how they get Medals fast, in the hopes of helping others unlock their rewards.

“I just run Helldive for fast Medals with my homies,” wrote vlCarnifexlv. “Speed run objectives… boom. Warbonds to spend.” Buccanearsfan24 also shared that “Level 7-9 bot defend missions where you need to kill like 120 to 150 bots grant six to eight Medals that can be completed in three minutes or less with a full group.”

Thankfully, even when Arrowhead adds new Warbonds to the game, you won’t need to panic, as they don’t expire. You’ll be able to unlock items well into the future, so keep grinding—and keep saving the universe, soldier.