Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players need a staggering number of medals to unlock every reward

Get to work, soldier.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 06:07 am
A trio of jet planes fly over a Helldiver in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Studios

When you’re not blasting your way through hordes of alien enemies in Helldivers 2, you can spend your time earning rewards through Warbonds. If you want to unlock everything there is to get, though, you need an eye-watering number of Medals.

Recommended Videos

Warbonds let you turn your hard-earned Medals into rewards, including new weapons, armor, emotes, boosters, and more. You earn Medals during combat, by completing Personal Orders, finding Loot Beams, or just by completing missions.

All that sounds simple enough, right? Destroy your enemies, get Medals, and spend them on Warbonds. There’s only one slight problem—if you want to unlock all the rewards in Helldivers 2 right now, you’ll need 2701 Medals, as shown by Reddit user leondrummer, which is no mean feat.

Of course, the further into your Warbond you get, the more Medals you need to unlock an item. While on the early pages, you can purchase items for 10 Medals each, once you get to page 10, it can cost you 150 Medals to unlock a single reward.

The final page of Helldivers 2's Helldivers Mobilize Warbond, showing rewards including weapons, skins, armor, and more.
These rewards are going to cost you. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If seeing this number terrifies you, several Helldivers 2 players shared how they get Medals fast, in the hopes of helping others unlock their rewards.

“I just run Helldive for fast Medals with my homies,” wrote vlCarnifexlv. “Speed run objectives… boom. Warbonds to spend.” Buccanearsfan24 also shared that “Level 7-9 bot defend missions where you need to kill like 120 to 150 bots grant six to eight Medals that can be completed in three minutes or less with a full group.”

Thankfully, even when Arrowhead adds new Warbonds to the game, you won’t need to panic, as they don’t expire. You’ll be able to unlock items well into the future, so keep grinding—and keep saving the universe, soldier.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 players are learning the hard way that you can’t change your name
Two Helldivers interacting in Helldivers 2 public service announcement
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players are learning the hard way that you can’t change your name
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2
Helldiver holding Anti-Tank and pointing it in third-person mode at a Bile Spewer
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 players are learning the hard way that you can’t change your name
Two Helldivers interacting in Helldivers 2 public service announcement
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players are learning the hard way that you can’t change your name
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2
Helldiver holding Anti-Tank and pointing it in third-person mode at a Bile Spewer
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 6, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.