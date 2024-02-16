Helldivers 2: Armor rating, explained

If you’re uncertain what your armor stats mean and want to know what’s best for you in Helldivers 2, here is everything you need to know about that all-important Armor rating.

Recommended Videos

What is Armor rating in Helldivers 2?

A low Armor rating makes you more vulnerable to attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armor rating is one of three armor stats in Helldivers 2. You need to look at Armor rating, Speed, and Stamina Regen to understand how helpful your chosen armor will be on the battlefield. While Speed and Stamina are self-explanatory, Armor rating doesn’t have a definition. But Armor rating outlines the actual strength of your armor and how it handles bullets.

When choosing between the best armor in Helldivers 2, you want to make note of the armor type: light, medium, and heavy. Armor type affects the Armor rating. For example, the heavier the armor is, the higher the rating. But heavier armor equals lower Speed and Stamina Regen. If you choose a heavier armor with a higher Armor rating, you will have a greater resistance against melee attacks and bullets.

Unlike Extra Padding passive, that gives you explosive damage resistance, a high Armor rating gives you a tankier build, perfect for absorbing damage. To compare, a low Armor rating (typically on a light build) gives you more movability and quicker stamina regeneration but at the price of being more vulnerability. If you are too careless, a light build with lower Armor rating than others can quickly punish you.

You don’t need a high Armor rating if your playstyle focusses on repositioning and movement and have a loadout to support this playstyle. A high Armor rating is the one for you if you want to become a tank on the battlefield and absorb damage for your teammates. Just remember to make good use of those stationary but powerful support weapon as you embark on that tank lifestyle.