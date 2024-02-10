Does Helldivers 2 have PvP? Answered

Transcend above the reach of humanity, step onto foreign planets, fight against the factions, and liberate the Super Earth in Helldivers 2. Wait, who are we fighting again? Here’s what you need to know about PvP in Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

Is there PvP in Helldivers 2?

Defend with your friends, not foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you played the first Helldivers, you won’t be surprised to learn that there isn’t a PvP mode in Helldivers 2. This intergalactic action game focuses on a strictly PvE setting, where players must unite as Helldivers and battle the invading factions to save the Super Earth. Each player has their own Super Destroyer (a ship that you can upgrade and name), with the added bonus of playing with three other Helldivers to tackle missions, all while facing up against giant bugs and rogue robots.

The original Helldivers strictly centered around a PvE format, with an emphasis on the player’s loadout. Helldivers 2 has the same priorities, where you’ll want to either play solo or with others to grind for more weapons, gear and Stratagems to pummel the invading alien lifeforms.

Comrades are for high-fiving, not killing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The aim of the game is to select your mission based on your playstyle and party size. You’ll then strategize on loadout before heading in and loot up on ammo, resources, and support weapons while you complete the mission objectives. Optional objectives are available, such as clearing outposts or activating SEAF Artillery. All of these give you Medals for weapons and armor, not to mention cash to unlock Stratagems and ship upgrades.

While Helldivers 2 doesn’t have PvP, there is the added pressure of friendly fire during missions. Helldivers can respawn regardless of how they die. But each respawn costs money, so choosing the friendly fire troll path could quickly backfire on you. Everything used on the battlefield can and will kill your teammates. So be mindful of your orbital strike placement and try to execute headshots at the invading bug life only.