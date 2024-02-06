Category:
Helldivers 2

Does Helldivers 2 have early access?

Not that you have to wait much longer.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 08:16 am
Four players move through a deserted biome in Helldivers 2
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

It’s been nearly a decade since the first game, but Helldivers 2 is finally on the horizon. Although it’s billed as an online multiplayer shooter, it’s not a live service game, but can players still try it out before release via early access?

Unlike the original Helldivers, which was a top-down shooter, the sequel is a traditional third-person shooter, but it’s retained the Starship Troopers inspired elements and chaotic co-op multiplayer, where friendly fire poses a real danger. As part of a squad of four (be it with your friends or computer controlled allies) and armed with all manner of weaponry, you must defend Super Earth from hostile alien forces.

Given the slight shift in gameplay, returning Helldivers fans would no doubt appreciate getting an early taste of Helldivers 2 before committing to it, be it via an early access period or a demo. But is such an option available?

Can you play Helldivers 2 early?

Enemies from Helldivers 2 standing around
Want to play? You need to pay. Image via Sony

Unfortunately, no, neither developer Arrowhead Game Studios nor publisher Sony have announced any sort of early access trial, paid or otherwise. It’s not even exclusive to pre-orders or any of Helldivers 2‘s special editions. So, unless you care about obtaining extra armor sets, you best save your money for the standard edition of the game. At the time of writing, there’s no free demo either.

At the very least, if you’ve already pre-ordered, you really don’t have much longer to wait for Helldivers 2 to launch, with it scheduled to arrive on Feb. 8 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Cross-play will also be available at launch, so you and your friends can jump in no matter which platform you get the game on.

It’s just a bit of a shame there’s no try before you buy option for Helldivers 2. A free demo or early access period could have won over some new fans, although that could still happen if first impressions prove incredibly positive. Fingers crossed, the opposite doesn’t happen.

