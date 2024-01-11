All Helldivers 2 pre-order bonuses

Nearly a decade after the original launched, Helldivers 2 will be releasing soon on Feb. 8. If you’re eager to play and want to get your hands on a few bonuses, consider pre-ordering.

Announced during last year’s PlayStation showcase in May, Helldivers 2 ditches its predecessor’s top-down shooter gameplay. Instead, it’s a third-person squad-based shooter that strongly encourages cooperative play. If you’re still on the fence about spending money on the pre-order, perhaps the additional extras offered by Sony and developer Arrowhead Game Studios will be enough to change your mind.

What are Helldivers 2’s pre-order bonuses?

Sony is keeping things simple with Helldivers 2, since all you get from pre-ordering are three sets of armor. The PlayStation Blog also provides a bit of flavor text for each one:

TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand—a promotional armor set for fans of SUMY Corp’s frozen yogurt

TR-62 Knight—armor crafted to deliver justice to the darkest crevices of the galaxy

TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy—Bearers of this armor ride no equine mount, but are nonetheless borne to battle atop the trusty steed of Liberty

The Knight armor makes you look like the Mandalorian. Image via Sony

By the looks of things, pre-ordering Helldivers 2 is the only way to obtain these armor sets, as there’s no mention of them being unlockable in-game. At first glance, they appear purely cosmetic, but Arrowhead said in a blog post that armor types provide unique passives and abilities. It’s unclear, then, if these pre-order armor sets come with any special advantages, though none are mentioned on the PlayStation Blog.

At the very least, you don’t need to purchase the more expensive Super Citizen Edition for $59.99 to acquire these armor sets. The armor sets come with pre-orders for the standard edition, too, which retails for $39.99. This also applies to the PC version of Helldivers 2, which you can pre-order on Steam and has crossplay functionality with the PlayStation 5 version.