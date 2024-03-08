Can you repair and reload mech ammo in Helldivers 2?

Like many of the weapons in Helldivers 2, the Patriot Exosuit mechs have a finite amount of ammunition they can use before they run out. You might wonder if there’s a way you can refuel a mech’s ammo supply and if you can repair it when it takes some damage.

Recommended Videos

You have several ways you can reload your standard weapons, grab additional grenades, or load up on more stims to heal yourself in Helldivers 2. The mechs run into the same problems. If they take enough damage, expect them to explode with you inside it. You want to ensure you care when using them and make the most, especially given these limitations. Here’s what you need to know about repairing and reloading your mech in Helldivers 2.

Can you reload mech ammo or repair it in Helldivers 2?

You can see how much ammunition your mech has for rockets and bullets inside it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As it stands, you cannot reload or repair your mech in Helldivers 2. After you call it down, use every rocket and bullet inside it; there’s no way to reload them right now. Even if you call down a resupply and try to use any of those items while inside the mech, there’s no way for you to use them. Those only work for the standard and support weapons you’re holding.

However, there’s always the chance this could change. Developer Arrowhead Games Studio has done a phenomenal job of listening to player feedback, taking it to their team, and applying it to make for a consistently evolving gameplay environment. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see mech resupply stations appearing somewhere on the map as hidden side objectives in the next few weeks, especially during the more difficult Helldivers 2 missions. Again, none of this has been shared by the development team, and it’s purely speculation.

We might also see another Stratagem unlock where you can bring down a resupply drop pod for your mech, similar to the standard ammunition you can bring down for your Helldivers 2 team. Right now, alongside the mech launch, this is not the case. The mechs have arrived because the Helldivers 2 players were able to liberate Tien Kwan before the Automatons could overrun it. The planet was freed in under 24 hours, and now mechs are available galaxywide, ready to preserve democracy for Super Earth.