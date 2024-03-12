Helldivers 2 players are finally happy after devs curb elite enemies in balance update

After a short but tumultuous few weeks following Helldivers 2‘s first balance patch, things are looking better as developers have launched a new update curbing the strengths of the game’s most powerful mobs. And, in true Managed Democratic fashion, the player base is more than happy with being liberated.

Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.102 focused on several things, but primarily sought to put the strongest of the game’s enemies in their place. Thus the health pools and spawn rates of the notorious Chargers and Bile Titans have been rebalanced, particularly in higher difficulties where they could wreck a match in a matter of minutes. The community has reacted positively to the changes, with numerous threads cropping up on the game’s subreddit praising the developers and, of course, chastising the bugs-in-disguise who spread traitorous propaganda.

“These balance changes need to be rolled back. I liked when there were more Chargers.” Image via Arrowhead Game Studios and TheOneandOnlyFarto on Reddit

The pinned patch discussion thread posted on March 12 saw hundreds of players voicing their praise for the update. “This is all amazing news,” said one player who also pointed out how it’s likely the less frequent spawns of Chargers and Bile Titans will spike the spawn rates of weaker enemies, specifically Hunters. While that may be true, at least you can kill a Hunter in a shot or two. Another player said they like the way Arrowhead approached the balancing by redistributing enemies instead of axing them completely.

“Better dust off those Machine Guns, boyos,” said one other trigger-happy Helldiver, and we should all heed their advice. Those swarms aren’t going down so easily, heavy armor or not, and it’s good to see a weapon that becomes obsolete past level five finally get a renewed use scenario.

Of course, players also found it suitable to berate those who forward bug-loving propaganda and spread it throughout Managed Democratic lands, like the Helldivers 2 subreddit. Accusing them of being bugs themselves, or borderline traitors, the community has had lots of fun in the past day attacking anyone who disagrees with these recent changes. There is no difference between bug lovers and bugs, after all.

Aside from the balance updates, the patch didn’t contain too many noteworthy changes except rudimentary bug fixes (wink, wink) and other technical tweaks. A new Major Order was issued after the patch, urging Helldivers to activate particular weapons systems to put a permanent end to the Terminid menace.