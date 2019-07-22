Tip the Scales joins the Paladin class in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

It’s time for Murloc madness in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum. Blizzard unveiled a new Paladin card today and it’s perfect for any Murloc fans out there.

Tip the Scales is an Epic eight-cost Paladin spell that summons seven random Murlocs from its user’s deck. Although it’s relatively costly, this new spell packs a powerful punch for Murloc decks, allowing its users to fill their side of the board with their amphibious allies.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new Paladin spell was revealed alongside Fishflinger, a two-cost 3/2 Neutral Murloc. Fishflinger’s Battlecry adds a random Murloc to each player’s hand. Costing only two mana, Fishflinger serves as a low-risk, high-reward option for Murloc decks of any class.

Today’s two new cards aren’t the only Murlocs from the Saviors of Uldum expansion. Last week, Blizzard revealed Murmy, a one-cost neutral Murloc with Reborn, a new keyword that causes the minion to be resummoned with one health upon death. Additionally, fans also got Plague of Murlocs, a three-cost Shaman spell that transforms all minions into random Murlocs, and Sir Finley, a new Legendary minion for the Paladin class with a Battlecry that discovers an upgraded Hero Power.

Hearthstone fans will be able to try out Tip the Scales when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order in two different bundle options: a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.