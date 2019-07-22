Kripp reveals new Murloc, Fishflinger, for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Octavian “Kripparrian” Morosan, one of the most well-known Hearthstone players in the world, just revealed the latest cards from the upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion.

One of the cards is the neutral Murloc minion, Fishflinger.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fishflinger has some of the best base stats you could ask for on a low-cost minion. This Murloc is a two-cost 3/2 and, as an added bonus, comes with a Battlecry. Fishflinger’s Battlecry causes him to add a random Murloc to each player’s hand.

The other card revealed by Kripp today was an eight-cost Paladin spell called Tip the Scales. This card allows you to summon seven Murlocs from your deck. Both of these cards show that Blizzard is actively adding in support for a new version of Murloc Paladin. As Kripp pointed out in his reveal video, Murlocs work better as a team.

The Paladin class is no stranger to the fishy species and has had some of the best class-specific Murlocs in the game. Since Sir Finley is the poster child for Paladin this expansion, it makes sense that Blizzard would want to make sure Murlocs are a viable archetype for the class.

You can build the perfect team of Murlocs when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.