New Legendary minion Sir Finley of the Sands revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

If you think all Murlocs are dumb, then you clearly haven’t met the astute Sir Finley.

This wise Murloc will be bringing his unique brand of divinity to the Paladin class in Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion in the form of the new Legendary minion, Sir Finley of the Sands.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Sir Finley of the Sands is a two-cost 2/3 minion with a Battlecry that allows you to discover an upgraded Hero Power if your deck has no duplicates. Finley and his fellow explorers all have Battlecries in their new iterations that reward the player for not running duplicates. This means we’ll likely see a ton of diverse decklists and playstyles during Saviors of Uldum.

You can check out all of the new cards coming to Hearthstone when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.