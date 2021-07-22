Rise to the Occasion revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind

Paladin players rejoice, a new Legendary questline is on the way.

Rise to the Occasion is one of the latest cards revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rise to the Occasion is a new Legendary Questline coming to the Paladin class. Rise to the Occasion costs one mana and requires you to play three different one cost cards. After doing so you will be rewarded with a 1/4 Light’s Justice. The fun doesn’t end there, however.

Since Rise to the Occasion is a Questline card it has three different stages. Part two of the Questline is called Pave the Way. Pave the Way has the same fulfillment requirements as Rise to the Occasion, but a different reward. After completing Pave the Way your Hero Power will be upgraded.

The third and final step of the Questline is called Avenge the Fallen. After playing three different one cost cards Avenge the Fallen will reward you with a five-cost 7/7 minion called Lightborn Cariel. This minion has a Battlecry that causes your Silverhand Recruits to have +2/+2 for the remainder of the game.