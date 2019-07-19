New Paladin quest card Making Mummies is coming to Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum

A new card has been revealed for Hearthstone‘s upcoming expansion Saviors of Uldum. YouTuber Atlas revealed it in Spanish on his channel this morning.

The card is a one-mana Legendary Paladin quest called Making Mummies. Its user must play five minions with the new Reborn keyword to unlock a new hero power called Emperor Wraps.

This hero power lets players summon a 2/2 copy of a friendly minion of their choice. As it happens with any copy effect, the resulting minion has the original card’s description and effect, which means players can use this hero power to double Deathrattle and aura effects, for instance.

Atlas’ video shows how both the Quest and the resulting Hero Power work.

Screengrab via Blizzard/Atlas

Fans can pre-order Saviors of Uldum bundles. One of them comes with 50 packs, while the Mega Bundle comes with 80 and an exclusive Elise Starseeker Druid hero.

Saviors of Uldum releases worldwide in Hearthsonte on Aug. 6.