Nagrand Slam revealed for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

As the release date of Hearthstone’s next expansion, Ashes of Outland, draws closer, the card reveals keep coming. One of the latest is a new Hunter spell that was revealed today by Brian Kibler.

Nagrand Slam is a 10-cost Epic Hunter spell. Nagrand Slam summons four 3/5 Clefthoofs that attack random enemies. This means Nagrand Slam can work as a board clear and as a way to populate your own board. Depending on what minions you’ll be using Nagrand Slam into, some of your Clefthoofs may still be alive after the clear.

For the better part of the Descent of Dragons expansion, Hunter has held a comfortable spot near the top of the meta. Dragon and Highlander Hunter have been top-tier decks over the past few months. Moving into Ashes of Outland, most Highlander decks will be losing a number of important tools. Some Highlander mainstays like Zilliax will be leaving Standard, and as a result, Highlander players will have a few empty slots to fill.

Though it wouldn’t fit the same role as the aforementioned Zilliax, Nagrand Slam is definitely the type of late-game value card you might expect to see in a Highlander deck. Since this is a new expansion, we may even see fresh archetypes emerge that are built around some of the new goodies coming with Ashes of Outland.

You can check out all of the cards coming with the new Hearthstone expansion when it goes live on April 7.