Mordresh Fire Eye revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

As the new Hearthstone card reveals roll in, it seems like they just keep getting better.

One of the latest and coolest cards we’ve seen thus far from the game’s upcoming expansion, Forged in the Barrens, is Mordresh Fire Eye. Blizzard Entertainment unveiled the new Mage minion today in a promotional email.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mordresh is a Legendary Mage minion with what is possibly the most exciting Battlecry players have ever seen. Mordresh is a 10-cost 10/10 with a Battlecry that deals 10 damage to all enemies as long as you’ve dealt 10 damage with your Hero Power thus far in the game.

Mage’s Hero Power costs two mana and allows you to deal one targeted damage. As long as you’ve used your Hero Power throughout the early and mid game, you should have no issue playing Mordresh with his full potential.

The big late-game deck currently for Mage is Highlander, but many of its tools will be rotating out. That means the Control Mage archetype is going to be wide open. Mordresh looks like he could fill a unique roll that allows him to be board clear or a finisher.

Playing Mordresh will allow you to wipe your opponent’s board while simultaneously hitting them for the equivalent of a Pyroblast to the face. If you’re a Mage player who has been disheartened at the lack of big mana Mage decks, it looks like Forged in the Barrens may answer your prayers.

You can test Mordresh when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.