Maddest Bomber revealed for Hearthstone’s Deadmines mini-set

Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind mini-set, Deadmines, is on its penultimate reveal day, showing off only a single Epic card: Maddest Bomber.

The new Epic is an eight-mana 9/8 minion with a Battlecry that deals 12 damage randomly split amongst all other characters.

Thematically, the Maddest Bomber follows the cycle of Mad Bomber, who was a part of the original launch of Hearthstone, and Madder Bomber, released in Goblins vs Gnomes.

Maddest Bomber is incredibly unlikely to see play since the randomized aspect of its ability is too inconsistent to rely on for either burn damage or removal. Mad Bomber barely saw any play competitively before Hearthstone’s power creep, and Madder Bomber left no dent on any meta when he arrived for Hearthstone’s first expansion.

Despite a non-explosive reveal day compared to the Commons and Rares shown off for the Deadmines, tomorrow will be guaranteed to tease the final four Legendary cards joining the mini-set.

The Deadmines mini-set releases on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Players can purchase the mini-set and receive a full set for either $14.99 or 2,000 gold. Players who can’t buy the mini-set can find these cards within their United in Stormwind packs.