How to obtain the 3 newest Hearthstone card backs

A fancy card back is the feather in the cap of any experienced Hearthstone player.

Look no further, card back connoisseurs. Here are three card backs that are new to Hearthstone and everything you need to know about earning them.

Suramar

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new card back pictured above is called Suramar and is based on the magical zone in World of Warcraft from which it takes its name. Suramar was once home to famous Nightelves like Illidan, Malfurion, and Tyrande. Today, it’s the home of the Nightborne race. WoW players may recognize Suramar if they played during Legion because it was one of the most important zones in the expansion. Suramar was built on ley lines, meaning loads of arcane energy sits beneath the city.

In order to obtain the Suramar card back, you’ll need to win five ranked games of Hearthstone during the month of June.

Shado-Pan

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Shado-Pan are an elite group of Pandaren fighters dedicated to protecting their people from any and all threats. WoW players will be familiar with the Shado-Pan if they’ve ever spent time on the continent of Pandaria. The Shado-Pan can be thought of as an elite order of ninjas that stand as the first and final defense for the people of Pandaria. Shado-Pan members must undergo a trial named the Trial of the Red Blossoms every seven seasons. Luckily for you, obtaining the card back is much easier than become an actual member of the Shado-Pan.

In order to obtain the Shado-Pan card back, you’ll need to win five ranked Hearthstone games during the month of July.

Stolen Thunder

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new Stolen Thunder card back is the only one we’re discussing today that isn’t connected to a place from World of Warcraft. Instead, this card back appears to be inspired by the newly-obtainable Thunder King Shaman Hero.

The Stolen Thunder card back and Thunder King Hero portrait are both unlocked by purchasing the new limited-time Masters Bundle. In addition to the card back and Hero portrait, the Masters Bundle also includes 10 packs from both the Rise of Shadows and Rastakhan’s Rumble expansions.

The Stolen Thunder card back and all of the bundle’s additional goodies can be purchased for $19.99