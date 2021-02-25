Hearthstone’s full core set has been revealed

For years, players have longed for an affordable core set in Hearthstone. Blizzard seems to have finally come around to the idea, though, and now we know every card that will be included in that core set.

At BlizzConline, we learned about Hearthstone’s next expansion, Forged in the Barrens. But that isn’t the only set of cards on their way to Hearthstone. The Year of the Gryphon will also introduce the core set.

The time has come! Feast your eyes on the FULL Core set coming in the Year of the Gryphon, now available to view in the card library! 🎊



Which of these free cards are you most excited about, adventurers?

➡️ https://t.co/fHETzPgdqH pic.twitter.com/Ku9dDYS6kS — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) February 25, 2021

This new set will replace Basic and Classic cards in Standard Hearthstone. The core set will include 235 cards, all geared toward giving players a meaningful baseline to start their collection.

The core set will be absolutely free, with the hope being that players can make reputable decks without breaking the bank on card packs. Thanks to Blizzard’s official card library, we now know all 235 cards that will be included in the new core set. Many of these cards are in the game right now but will appear with minor changes as part of the core set.

The core set will also introduce newly revamped versions of some of Azeroth’s favorite Dragons. Alexstrasza, Malygos, Onyxia, Ysera, and Deathwing will all be back as neutral, meta-defining minions.

Though we don’t know exactly when the core set will join Hearthstone just yet, one thing is for certain: When it does, prepare for things to get shaken up in a big way.