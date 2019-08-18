Felkeine wins Hearthstone Masters Tour Seoul

Unless you pulled an all-nighter you probably didn’t catch the conclusion of Hearthstone Masters Tour Seoul.

Theo “Felkeine” Dumont defeated Martin “Zhym” Prete to win the event.

Hearthstone Masters Tour Seoul took place in Seoul, South Korea and included over 300 of the worlds best Hearthstone players. The event had a $500,000 prize pool and spanned over the course of three days. Players grind countless games of Hearthstone throughout the year to prepare for Masters tour events. For Felkeine, all that practice paid off.

Felkeine received over $88,000 of the $500,000 prize pool for getting first place. Zhym didn’t leave empty-handed, taking home over $44,000 for his second-place finish. Not only did both players in the final use Highlander Mage decks, but they’re also both from France.

Hearthstone Masters Tour events follow the Specialist format. The semifinals and finals that took place last night were all best-of-five series, meaning a player needed to win three out of five rounds in order to advance. During the event, players use a primary, secondary, and tertiary deck.

Both players started the match with their primary deck. Following a game, players have the option of switching to their secondary or tertiary deck. Since both players were using Highlander Mage, the match made for an exciting mirror.