Everything you need to know about Hearthstone’s Honor system

The Horde and the Alliance are at war, and now you’re smack dab in the middle of it. Time to hoist the banners and march on the enemy through hard-hitting card game action.

If you haven’t played Hearthstone over the past few weeks, you’ll have a very important decision to make the next time you enter the game. Upon login, the game will ask if you want to fight for the Horde or the Alliance. Hearthstone’s new Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion is inspired by one of the most iconic Battlegrounds in World of Warcraft history, Alterac Valley. Drek’Thar and Vanndar can both be found there.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After choosing Horde or Alliance, you will receive a free Golden Legendary from the corresponding faction. Those who fight for the Horde will receive Drek’Thar, while those who march with the Alliance will get Vanndar Stormpike.

Once you’ve made your decision, you will receive a rank inspired by World of Warcraft’s old-school PvP ranks. Being promoted to the next rank requires players to get a certain amount of honor. Your main motivation for promotions will be the free cards that can be earned throughout the process.

Honor can be earned by playing traditional Hearthstone, Arena, and Duels modes. In addition to ranks and freebies, the honor you earn will go toward a special in-game event. On Jan. 11, when the event ends, the honor earned by players of each faction will be tallied. Every player, regardless of faction, will then receive a Diamond copy of the winning faction’s leader card.

That means if the Horde wins, all players will get a Diamond Drek’Thar. On the other hand, if the Alliance wins, all players will get Diamond Vanndar Stormpike. You can head into Hearthstone to start farming Honor and grinding the ranks.