PS5 console revealed, will have digital-only version

The PlayStation 5 has finally been unveiled, along with a slew of new games that will be gracing the next generation console when it launches later this year.

The PS5 looks different than any other console Sony has ever released. It will also have a digital-only variant that will release at the same time as the main console.

Screengrab via Sony

This means that even if the price point of the regular PS5 is higher than most people would like, the digital-only version will give players another option to choose from. And because it won’t have as many technological features in the box itself, it’ll likely cost a bit less—at least based on other similar products on the market today.

The sleek, dual-tone white and black design with blue highlights occasionally spliced in through the console’s lighting make the entire machine look like a high-tech modem or modern gaming PC—and that isn’t a bad thing.

Along with the console itself, Sony also showed off what looks to be a new version of the PlayStation Headset, a remote that will function directly with the console, and another iteration of the PlayStation Eye camera. All of them have adopted the black and white color set to match the console and controller.

Screengrab via Sony

Sony still hasn’t announced a price or release date for the console or many of the games revealed. But the closer we get to the 2020 holiday season, the more information we’ll learn about the next generation of PlayStation gaming.