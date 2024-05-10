NuPhy Air60 V2 wireless mechanical keyboard review: Overly-compact connectivity for on-the-go work and gaming

Working and gaming used to be strictly at-home activities. But in a world where traveling means both playing and grinding while out of the office or home-office, you need flexibility.

When it comes to flexibility, the NuPhy Air60 V2 wireless mechanical keyboard is one of the better options I’ve used thus far for both work and play, and it’s something that deserves your attention regardless of whether you’ve heard of the company before.

I’ve greatly enjoyed my time with the NuPhy Air60 V2 and I can easily see myself using it on a full-time basis in certain situations moving forward.

Compact and quick

Compact, concise, and clean design. Photo by Scott Duwe

The most noticeable feature of the NuPhy Air60 V2 is how small it is, which makes it perfect for working or gaming on the go or doing so from bed on a variety of devices with multiple effortless connection options. The above picture shows a comparison of it with the Cherry Xtrfy K5V2, which, before this, was the smallest keyboard I’d ever used.

That makes the NuPhy Air60 V2 feel almost too small by comparison, but that may depend on preference or hand size. I feel like my hands are pretty normally sized and I felt myself scrunching up my hand position to try and type properly sometimes, which could become an issue over long periods of use.

But in the end, the wireless connectivity and small size are the selling points of the NuPhy Air60 V2, so that’s just something to keep in mind before picking one up.

A better laptop experience

The NuPhy Air60 V2 slides in perfectly on top of a laptop for better performance when it comes to typing or gaming. Its flat bottom does not interfere with the laptop keyboard at all (at least for my laptop), so it can effectively replace the laptop’s keys with ease. That’s how I’ll mostly end up using mine since I work from home already.

But playing games on my laptop in bed has never been easier or more comfortable thanks to this keyboard. I keep mine plugged in via USB, but it works when connected via Wi-Fi or bluetooth just as well, depending on how you plan on using it.

This keyboard boasts a 1000Hz polling rate when it comes to wireless use, and you can feel it. There’s basically zero latency, which is especially important for gaming but also quite nice when typing.

I find the switches especially satisfying when it comes to gaming, as it’s a mechanical keyboard, compared to anything you would find on a standard kind of laptop. It’s just a wholesale improvement overall.

Flawless wireless

Effortless Wi-Fi connection. Photo by Scott Duwe

Connecting via wireless or bluetooth is a breeze, allowing simple connection to any device that supports it, such as a tablet or a phone, and allowing for quick work and typing while on the go. This thing would be perfect for traveling if you’re unable to disconnect from work while on vacation (couldn’t be me!) for a few days.

NuPhy’s Nufolio V3 is a carrying case for the keyboard that doubles as a base for it as well as a backing for an iPad or iPhone, as seen in the image above. Popping open any document or notepad and typing away is a stunningly simple operation.

The NuPhy Air60 V2 is also extremely customizable. Its page on NuPhy’s store allows for a choice of three different colors, seven different types of switches, additional sets of keycaps with different colors, deskmats, and more. You can truly fit this keyboard to your preferences.

One of the few downsides of the NuPhy Air60 V2 for some will be its price point. At $110, there are other USB or wireless keyboard options out there for similar or lower prices, but I’d be hard-pressed to find one that performs as well as this does.

9 NuPhy Air60 V2 wireless mechanical keyboard review Compact design along with a stellar wireless connection makes this a great add-on for a laptop or travelers on the go. Pros Extremely compact and lightweight

Satisfying keystrokes

Great for work or gaming

Multiple, effortless connection options Cons It's almost too small

Pricetag may scare some away A model of this keyboard was provided by NuPhy for review.

