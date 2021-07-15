Is the Steam Deck compatible with mouse and keyboard?

You can do it all.

Screengrab via Steamdeck.com

Valve unveiled its first major attempt at handheld gaming today in the form of the Steam Deck, and even though it’s a mobile console, you don’t need to use it as one.

The Steam Deck connects to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and Valve’s new website for the product even encourages users to do so.

“Use your Deck as a PC,” the site states, “because it is one.”

The statement hovers directly over video imaging of a person who has their Steam Deck plugged directly into a monitor while using a keyboard and mouse setup.

Valve’s Steam Deck accomplishes this largely because of its USB-C port that connects it to any USB-C hub, and the official Steam Deck Dock serves as an ideal option.

Screengrab via Steamdeck.com

With one USB-A 3.1 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a DisplayPort 1.4, gamers have numerous options for connecting their Steam Deck to any number of peripheral devices and monitors.

Screengrab via Steamdeck.com

Additionally, the dock will have a port for an Ethernet connection as well. 

Meanwhile, the Steam Deck can be connected to other devices through Bluetooth 5.0 as well as dual-band Wi-Fi, giving you even more ways to connect your Steam Deck and use it exactly the way you want to.

