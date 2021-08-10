Is Eneba a legit site for game codes? Answered

With so many games releasing at a rapid pace, buying all of your favorite games could start to do some damage to your wallet. Thankfully, many game companies and sales providers offer discounts on old and new games alike. While it is a new player to the mix, Eneba is becoming a popular website to buy games. But is Eneba a legit site for game codes? Let’s take a look.

Since its official launch in 2018, Eneba has proven to be a legit site for buying game codes but proceed with caution. Headquartered in Kaunas, the second-largest city in Lithuania, Eneba is a gray market website, meaning codes are sold legally but sold outside of the original developer’s permission. While users have had some great experiences buying on Eneba, there is a chance you’ll get scammed. It’s advisable to look at the seller’s rating before making any transaction.

Shoppers can find anything from PC games to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo games and codes for sale. These include single-game codes, in-game currency codes for popular games such as FIFA, Apex Legends and Minecraft, PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live, Nintendo eShop, and much more.

To add to its legitimacy, the company also partners with well-known game companies such as Konami and Team 17. It also maintains a Trustpilot score of 4.6 out of five stars from users reviewing their experiences with Eneba over more than 54,000 reviews. With Eneba being a new website, gamers might feel more comfortable buying their game codes from GOG and Green Man Gaming.

If you have more questions about purchasing a game code from Eneba or have concerns using the site, Eneba also has an extensive support and FAQ page to answer any questions.