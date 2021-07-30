Is Green Man Gaming a safe and legit site for game codes? Answered

While building a PC often requires a steep up-front cost, PC gamers save so much money over time with game sales on digital storefronts. Finding the best deal on a game is often a game in itself, one in which many gamers scour the internet to find game codes. One website with fantastic deals is Green Man Gaming. But is Green Man Gaming a safe and legit site for game codes?

Even though some websites are too good to be true, gamers can rejoice since Green Man Gaming is a safe and legit site for game codes and is preferred by many gamers.

Founded in 2009 in London, England, Green Man Gaming has sold games for more than a decade. Green Man Gaming has also partnered with the gaming industry’s biggest companies in the world, such as Rockstar, Capcom, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda, to name a few. Green Man Gaming also has a Trustpilot score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, proving to be a reliable store for gamers.

Along with offering deals on the newest games on their site, Green Man Gaming also helps publish games from smaller teams in need of some extra assistance to launch their games. Some of the games Green Man Gaming has published include Stormworks: Build and Rescue, Shockrods, Skybolt Zack, and Pride Run, which are available on the website for purchase, as well as Steam and other popular storefronts.

What can you buy on Green Man Gaming?

Green Man Gaming doesn’t stop at being a website for finding deals on PC games. In fact, gamers can find PlayStation and Xbox game codes and subscription cards such as Xbox Live, PlayStation Plus, and PlayStation Now. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is often seen as the best deal in gaming today. Gamers can also find discounts on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions on Green Man Gaming. So, if you like to game on consoles, Green Man Gaming is another website to try to save some money on a game purchase.

Now that you know Green Man Gaming is a safe and legit site for game codes, we hope you find great deals on games on your wishlist.