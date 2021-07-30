Is GOG a safe and legit site for game codes? Answered

The amount of PC game launchers has grown significantly, much to the dismay of many gamers. With so many available storefronts, some of the smaller ones go unnoticed. One of the smaller but well-known sites is GOG, formerly known as Good Old Games. But outside of Steam, the Epic Store, and EA’s Origin, is GOG a safe and legit site for game codes?

To sum it up quickly, yes. GOG is a safe and legit site for game codes. GOG is a subsidiary company of CD Projekt, based in Poland. If you think that name sounds familiar, it should. CD Projekt is the company behind the beloved Witcher franchise, along with the now infamous Cyberpunk 2077.

Along with offering the latest and greatest PC games, GOG is home to a vast catalog of classic PC games dating back to the early 1990s. While many of these games struggle to run on modern computers, these versions are updated and optimized to run on new systems without any extra steps or hitches.

Related: The 10 best PC gaming headsets of 2021

What is DRM in video games?

A huge draw for GOG is that all of its games are DRM-free. Because of this, gamers have full access to their games at all times.

With most of your favorite digital storefronts, games are tied to a DRM of the service provider. DRM stands for digital rights management, meaning that whenever purchasing a game, you are actually buying the license to play the game rather than buying the game itself. Think of it like old CD keys from past physical PC games.

DRM practices are usually put in place to stop piracy in the gaming industry by ensuring gamers have the correct license needed to play a game.

Those who are interested in purchasing a game from GOG but have never used it before can get a full refund within 30 days for their digital purchases through the storefront with no strings attached. This way, customers can feel even more confident with their first purchase from GOG.

With so many websites selling PC game codes, many people are curious to see which ones are genuinely trustworthy. Along with being a safe and legit site for game codes, GOG is a popular option for many PC gamers thanks to its impressive catalog of DRM-free games.