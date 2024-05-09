How long is Hades 2 playtime? Average and Completionist Hades playtime

Hades 2 is a wild and wonderful sequel that expands upon everything that made the original so endearing, and the time to beat the follow-up will delight both newcomers and returning fans.

So often with Hades 1, I jumped in with the honest intention of doing one, maybe two runs, through to get to and beat the ruler of the Underworld himself. It was never one, and this is also symptomatic of Hades 2’s engrossing gameplay stylings that keep you coming back for more over hours and hours.

Early access typically represents what’s to come, and that’s the case with Hades 2. The full roadmap has already revealed the long road of what’s to come, but let’s see how much content there is in Hades 2’s current iteration.

How long is Hades 2?

It’s you again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the main story content and beat Hades 2, it takes in the region of 15 to 20 hours—based on experiences from Dot Esports writers, including myself.

Progression in Hades 2 is tied to your gaming ability and the experience you may have had with the first title. When I finally conquered Chronos, Steam said I had just crossed the 14-hour threshold. Again, though, Hades 1 ate up countless hours of my free time, and I toppled the titanic Underworld tyrant more times than I care to count.

If you’re new to Hades, it could be a grind, meaning you’re easily looking at 20 hours—maybe closer to 25—if you hope to bring the Titan of Time to his knees.

Furthermore, this is just the main story content! Hades 2 has a litany of Keepsakes to acquire, Arcana Cards, an extensive list of Incantations, and plenty of sub-bosses to keep you busy. All things considered, a current completionist run of Hades 2 takes around 40 hours or more—and that’s just early access.

When we get the full Hades 2 release, expect a monumental amount of content to experience in addition to what we’ve seen already.

