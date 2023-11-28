When do GTA 6 pre-orders open?

When can you let Rockstar start taking your money?

GTA 6 pre-orders are more than likely going to break records, and we’ve got all the latest information on when you can expect to pre-order Rockstar’s long-awaited next Grand Theft Auto title.

With around 200 million copies sold, GTA 5 still remains a groundbreaking title to this day—and forever will. The pressure on GTA 6 to succeed then is ginormous. GTA Online continues to be where the money is for Rockstar, but the expectance of greatness from an overall GTA 6 release cannot be ignored.

It’s already pretty obvious that GTA 6 is going to get a ton of pre-orders the second it goes live. But when do we expect this to happen, and is there any data that points us to the actual date?

Can I pre-order GTA 6?

Does Rockstar have anything left in the tank for GTA 6? Image via Rockstar Games

Officially, we have to declare there is no concrete day for when GTA 6 pre-orders are set to go live. According to one dubious report, GTA 6 pre-orders could be set to go live on Dec. 12, 2023.

Do note that this should be taken with the biggest single grain of salt ever recorded in human history.

The evidence comes from a GTA Reddit thread showing an interaction with U.K. retailer Argos’ live chat. It indicates that GTA 6 “will be available to preorder from December 12th 2023.”

Now, it must be said that services such as these are generally automated, and likely incorporate the use of software such as ChatGPT now. In my opinion, I would largely dismiss this sentiment, and wait for the launch of the official GTA 6 trailer, which will more than likely give us a date.

When will that be, though? Well, Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary falls on Dec. 10, 2023. Meaning it wouldn’t be too farfetched to say that the trailer will drop then. Stay tuned.